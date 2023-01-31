Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Budget 2023: President Droupadi Murmu hails 'aspirational districts' program; check details

    As the session begins today, it is expected to be stormy with the Opposition parties seeking to raise several issues, including the falling stocks of the Adani Group in the light of a report by a research firm and the BBC documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Economic Survey 2023: PM Modi says, 'entire world looking at India's budget' AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 31, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

    The Budget Session of Parliament on Tuesday (January 31) began with the President of India Droupadi Murmu addressing both houses in a joint session. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey in Parliament.

    As the session begins today, it is expected to be stormy with the Opposition parties seeking to raise several issues, including the falling stocks of the Adani Group in the light of a report by a research firm and the BBC documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Also read: Budget 2023: Leaders from AAP, BRS to boycott President Dropadi Murmu's address; here's why

    Addressing the Parliament, President Murmu said, "By 2047, we have to build a nation that will be connected to the pride of the past and which will have all the golden chapters of modernity. We have to build an India that will be 'aatmanirbhar' and capable to fulfill its humanitarian duties."

    "Today, India's self-confidence is at its highest. The world is looking at her from a different perspective. India is providing solutions to the world," the President said.

    The President also said that from abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir to abolishing Triple Talaq, the Centre has taken major decisions in the country.

    "This 25-year period of Amrit kaal marks the golden century of independence and the creation of a developed India. These 25 years are about fulfilling our duties for all of us and for every citizen of the country," President Murmu said.

    Also read: 4 major changes from February 1 which will impact you directly

    The President also noted that about 11 crore families have been connected with piped water supply in three years under the Jal Jeevan Mission. "Poor families are getting the maximum benefit from this," President Murmu said.

    "My government has worked for every section of society without any discrimination. As a result of the efforts of my government in the last few years, many basic facilities have either reached 100% population or are very close to that target," President Murmu said.

    "Wherever there is political instability anywhere in the world, those countries are surrounded by a massive crisis. But due to the decisions my govt took in the national interest, India is in a better position as compared to other countries," she added.

    Also read: Budget 2023 Wishlist: Tax benefits, ramping up EV architecture, FAME II subsidy extension and more

    She also said that the government is of the clear opinion that corruption is the biggest enemy of democracy and social justice. "To seize the property of fugitive economic offenders, my government passed the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act," President Murmu further said.

    The President also lauded the Centre and said, "'Garibi hatao' is not just a slogan anymore. My government is working to have a permanent solution to the problems of the poor and empowering them."

    Also read: Union Budget 2023: What is it, how is it prepared?

    "Women empowerment has been at the core of all schemes introduced by my govt. Today, we're seeing the success of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'. For the first time in the country, no. of women is more than men and the health of women has also improved more than before," the President said.

    "As a result of new initiatives by my government, our defence exports have increased six times. I am proud that today the first indigenous aircraft carrier in the form of INS Vikrant has also joined our Navy," President Murmu said.

    "The 'Aspirational districts' program is now being repeated at the block level, for which, 500 blocks have been identified in the country. The 'Vibrant villages' program to develop villages in border areas has also been introduced," she added.

    Concluding her address to both the Houses, President Murmu said, "Today, the world understands the tough stand taken against terrorism by India. This is the reason why today India's being heard seriously by the world on the issue of terrorism."

    Ahead of the Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media and said, "The President's first address to the joint session of Parliament is a matter of pride for our Constitution, and especially for respect for women. The whole world has its eyes on India."

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2023, 1:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi Mumbai Highway Sohna Dausa stretch to open February what you must know gcw

    Delhi-Mumbai Highway: Sohna-Dausa stretch to open February 12; what you must know

    Budget 2023 Economic Survey tabled, latest updates, GDP growth, financials AJR

    Economic survey 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables annual pre-budget survey in Parliament

    Modi government kept India's interest first; Indians' confidence at its peak: President Murmu budget session speech highlights

    Decisive government kept India's interest first; Indians' confidence at its peak: President Murmu

    Gurugram woman loses Rs 1 lakh in a new bank SMS scam Read full story to know details here gcw

    Gurugram woman loses Rs 1 lakh in a new bank SMS scam; Read full story here

    Supreme Court acquits rape convict, says 'not necessary that every breach of promise to marry is false' AJR

    Supreme Court acquits rape convict, says 'not necessary that every breach of promise to marry is false'

    Recent Stories

    Delhi Mumbai Highway Sohna Dausa stretch to open February what you must know gcw

    Delhi-Mumbai Highway: Sohna-Dausa stretch to open February 12; what you must know

    Budget 2023 Economic Survey tabled, latest updates, GDP growth, financials AJR

    Economic survey 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables annual pre-budget survey in Parliament

    These cute father-son moments of Riteish Deshmukh prove he is amazing father vma

    These cute father-son moments of Riteish Deshmukh prove he is amazing father

    Chelsea agrees British record GBP 115 million transfer deal with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez - Reports-ayh

    Chelsea agrees British record GBP 115 million transfer deal with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez - Reports

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 likely to be released in first week of February; know latest update - adt

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 likely to be released in first week of February; know latest update

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon