Budget 2023: President Droupadi Murmu hails 'aspirational districts' program; check details

As the session begins today, it is expected to be stormy with the Opposition parties seeking to raise several issues, including the falling stocks of the Adani Group in the light of a report by a research firm and the BBC documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Budget Session of Parliament on Tuesday (January 31) began with the President of India Droupadi Murmu addressing both houses in a joint session. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey in Parliament.

Addressing the Parliament, President Murmu said, "By 2047, we have to build a nation that will be connected to the pride of the past and which will have all the golden chapters of modernity. We have to build an India that will be 'aatmanirbhar' and capable to fulfill its humanitarian duties."

"Today, India's self-confidence is at its highest. The world is looking at her from a different perspective. India is providing solutions to the world," the President said.

The President also said that from abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir to abolishing Triple Talaq, the Centre has taken major decisions in the country.

"This 25-year period of Amrit kaal marks the golden century of independence and the creation of a developed India. These 25 years are about fulfilling our duties for all of us and for every citizen of the country," President Murmu said.

The President also noted that about 11 crore families have been connected with piped water supply in three years under the Jal Jeevan Mission. "Poor families are getting the maximum benefit from this," President Murmu said.

"My government has worked for every section of society without any discrimination. As a result of the efforts of my government in the last few years, many basic facilities have either reached 100% population or are very close to that target," President Murmu said.

"Wherever there is political instability anywhere in the world, those countries are surrounded by a massive crisis. But due to the decisions my govt took in the national interest, India is in a better position as compared to other countries," she added.

She also said that the government is of the clear opinion that corruption is the biggest enemy of democracy and social justice. "To seize the property of fugitive economic offenders, my government passed the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act," President Murmu further said.

The President also lauded the Centre and said, "'Garibi hatao' is not just a slogan anymore. My government is working to have a permanent solution to the problems of the poor and empowering them."

"Women empowerment has been at the core of all schemes introduced by my govt. Today, we're seeing the success of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'. For the first time in the country, no. of women is more than men and the health of women has also improved more than before," the President said.

"As a result of new initiatives by my government, our defence exports have increased six times. I am proud that today the first indigenous aircraft carrier in the form of INS Vikrant has also joined our Navy," President Murmu said.

"The 'Aspirational districts' program is now being repeated at the block level, for which, 500 blocks have been identified in the country. The 'Vibrant villages' program to develop villages in border areas has also been introduced," she added.

Concluding her address to both the Houses, President Murmu said, "Today, the world understands the tough stand taken against terrorism by India. This is the reason why today India's being heard seriously by the world on the issue of terrorism."

Ahead of the Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media and said, "The President's first address to the joint session of Parliament is a matter of pride for our Constitution, and especially for respect for women. The whole world has its eyes on India."