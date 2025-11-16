BJP's Ghulam Ali Khatana claims the Budgam by-election shows a shift in public mood against the JKNC. However, the PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi won the seat, calling the victory a befitting reply to years of public neglect.

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Ali Khatana on Sunday said that the recent Budgam by-election verdict reflects a shift in public mood and diminishing support for the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leadership.

Speaking to ANI, Khatana said, "The Badgam election clearly shows that the mandate he received earlier is no longer with him. Innocent killings, cross-border terrorism, infiltration, and drug-arms smuggling through drones are not at all acceptable."

He added that Jammu and Kashmir are progressing steadily under the Modi government. "Jammu and Kashmir is heading toward peace and prosperity under PM Modi's leadership, and people have praised his vision and mission for Kashmir," he said.

PDP Clinches Victory in Budgam

On November 14, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) clinched victory in the Budgam Assembly by-election, with party candidate Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi winning by a margin of 4,478 votes after all 17 rounds of counting.

Winner Calls Mandate a 'Befitting Reply'

Reacting to his victory, Mehdi said the mandate reflected the public's response to years of neglect. "This is a result of our hard work of 50 years. The way people of Budgam were neglected in 2024, today the people of Budgam have given a befitting reply," he told the media.

He said the verdict carried a clear message for political parties across Jammu and Kashmir. "If we want to bring about a change in the lives of the people of J-K, it will start with Budgam. Today's verdict will force the National Conference to fulfil the promises it made to the people of J-K," Mehdi added.

By-election Background

Polling for the bye-elections in Budgam was held following the resignation of Omar Abdullah from the constituency. Abdullah chose to retain the Ganderbal constituency and vacate Budgam after winning both the seats in the 2024 assembly elections.

The number of polling stations in the Budgam Assembly Constituency is 173. The National Conference had fielded Aga Mehmood, while the BJP had fielded Syed Mohsin in the constituency. A total of 20 candidates contested the bye-elections in Budgam.