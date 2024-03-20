Budaun murder case: Accused Sajid's father expresses deep regret for children's death than son's encounter

Narrating the events, Sajid's father said that his son was at home until 7 pm on Tuesday and went out after receiving a call. Describing Sajid's temperament, his uncle portrayed him as extremely aggressive and reserved, even within the family circle.

A day after the tragic incident in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, where two innocent children lost their lives allegedly at the hands of Sajid, his father and uncle expressed profound regret over the devastating loss. They conveyed that they feel deep regret over the death of the two children more than the fatal encounter of their own son.

On Wednesday, both relatives of Sajid were detained for questioning. During the interrogation, Sajid's father expressed deep remorse and said, "Whatever happened was very unfortunate."

"I do not regret the death of Sajid, as much as I regret the death of the two children," he further said.

The harrowing incident unfolded when a Sajid, entered the victims' residence and attacked three brothers, aged 12, 8, and 10. While the elder brothers succumbed to their injuries, the youngest survived with wounds.

According to the FIR filed by the children's father, Vinod Kumar, Sajid and his brother Javed arrived at their home around 7 pm on Tuesday under the pretext of asking for some money. Sajid lured the victims to the rooftop, where he launched the attack with a sharp object.

The mother witnessed the horrific scene as she encountered Sajid covered in blood downstairs. Sajid and his brother left the spot after the horrifying incident. Authorities are investigating the motive behind the attack while actively pursuing the arrest of Javed.