Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Budaun murder case: Accused Sajid's father expresses deep regret for children's death than son's encounter

    Narrating the events, Sajid's father said that his son was at home until 7 pm on Tuesday and went out after receiving a call. Describing Sajid's temperament, his uncle portrayed him as extremely aggressive and reserved, even within the family circle.

    Budaun murder case: Accused Sajid's father expresses deep regret for children's death than son's encounter AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 3:56 PM IST

    A day after the tragic incident in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, where two innocent children lost their lives allegedly at the hands of Sajid, his father and uncle expressed profound regret over the devastating loss. They conveyed that they feel deep regret over the death of the two children more than the fatal encounter of their own son.

    On Wednesday, both relatives of Sajid were detained for questioning. During the interrogation, Sajid's father expressed deep remorse and said, "Whatever happened was very unfortunate."

    Delhi HC seeks ED reply on CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging summons to him in excise policy case

    "I do not regret the death of Sajid, as much as I regret the death of the two children," he further said.

    Narrating the events, Sajid's father said that his son was at home until 7 pm on Tuesday and went out after receiving a call. Describing Sajid's temperament, his uncle portrayed him as extremely aggressive and reserved, even within the family circle.

    The harrowing incident unfolded when a Sajid, entered the victims' residence and attacked three brothers, aged 12, 8, and 10. While the elder brothers succumbed to their injuries, the youngest survived with wounds.

    According to the FIR filed by the children's father, Vinod Kumar, Sajid and his brother Javed arrived at their home around 7 pm on Tuesday under the pretext of asking for some money. Sajid lured the victims to the rooftop, where he launched the attack with a sharp object.

    Shocking! Man thrashed, forced to drink urine for eloping with married woman in MP's Ujjain

    The mother witnessed the horrific scene as she encountered Sajid covered in blood downstairs. Sajid and his brother left the spot after the horrifying incident. Authorities are investigating the motive behind the attack while actively pursuing the arrest of Javed.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 3:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Narendra Modi congratulates Russian President Putin on re-election

    PM Modi congratulates Russian President Vladimir Putin on re-election over telephone

    Shocking! Man thrashed forced to drink urine for eloping with married woman in MP Ujjain anr

    Shocking! Man thrashed, forced to drink urine for eloping with married woman in MP’s Ujjain

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra woos Sadananda Gowda amid rumors of INC switch vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra woos Sadananda Gowda amid rumors of INC switch

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pappu Yadav set to merge his Jan Adhikar Party with Congress

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pappu Yadav set to merge his Jan Adhikar Party with Congress

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Will UDF's Dean Kuriakose hold on to Idukki? anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Will UDF's Dean Kuriakose hold on to Idukki?

    Recent Stories

    7 signs that you are unhealthy rkn

    7 signs that you are unhealthy

    PM Narendra Modi congratulates Russian President Putin on re-election

    PM Modi congratulates Russian President Vladimir Putin on re-election over telephone

    Shocking! Man thrashed forced to drink urine for eloping with married woman in MP Ujjain anr

    Shocking! Man thrashed, forced to drink urine for eloping with married woman in MP’s Ujjain

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra woos Sadananda Gowda amid rumors of INC switch vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra woos Sadananda Gowda amid rumors of INC switch

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pappu Yadav set to merge his Jan Adhikar Party with Congress

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pappu Yadav set to merge his Jan Adhikar Party with Congress

    Recent Videos

    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH) snt

    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH) snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH) snt

    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon