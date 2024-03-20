Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Shocking! Man thrashed, forced to drink urine for eloping with married woman in MP’s Ujjain

    A man from Madhya Pradesh's UP was allegedly beaten and forced to drink urine for eloping with a woman. The man reportedly belongs to the Banjara community in the Bilkhedi village. 

    Shocking! Man thrashed forced to drink urine for eloping with married woman in MP Ujjain anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 3:46 PM IST

    In a brutal incident, a man in the Madhya Pradesh of Ujjain encountered a violent incident after eloping with a married woman. Some allegedly beat him, forced him to drink urine and made him wear a garland of shoes. Although several videos of the incident have gone viral on social media, the man involved has yet to file a formal complaint, according to police sources.

    One of the viral videos shows the man with a garland of shoes on while he drinks what appears to be pee out of a container while being yelled at and coerced into doing so by several people.  Another video captured the man being made to place another shoe on his head while licking a shoe that was in his hand.

    The disturbing episode reportedly occurred after the man, believed to be from the Banjara community in Bhilkhedi village, eloped with a married woman.

    The Additional Superintendent of Police, Nitesh Bhargava, stated that they have taken note of the video clips, which are three to four days old, and have reached out to the victim for further investigation.

    "After becoming aware of the videos, we took proactive measures to reach out to the victim's residence, but he was not found there," he said.

    "I have spoken to the victim over the phone, and he has agreed to meet me. Once we verify the details regarding the accused and the location of the incident, appropriate legal action will be initiated," he said.

    The official stated that the reason behind the incident is not yet clear and will be confirmed after further discussion with the victim.
     

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 3:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra woos Sadananda Gowda amid rumors of INC switch vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra woos Sadananda Gowda amid rumors of INC switch

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pappu Yadav set to merge his Jan Adhikar Party with Congress

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pappu Yadav set to merge his Jan Adhikar Party with Congress

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Will UDF's Dean Kuriakose hold on to Idukki? anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Will UDF's Dean Kuriakose hold on to Idukki?

    Delhi HC seeks ED reply on CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging summons to him in excise policy case AJR

    Delhi HC seeks ED reply on CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging summons to him in excise policy case

    Centre seeks report from Punjab govt on Sidhu Moosewala's mother's IVF treatment at 58 gcw

    Centre seeks report from Punjab govt on Sidhu Moosewala's mother's IVF treatment at 58

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra woos Sadananda Gowda amid rumors of INC switch vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra woos Sadananda Gowda amid rumors of INC switch

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pappu Yadav set to merge his Jan Adhikar Party with Congress

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pappu Yadav set to merge his Jan Adhikar Party with Congress

    Lok Sabha election 2024: #GoBackShettar trends as former CM Jagadish Shettar aims for Belagavi ticket vkp

    Lok Sabha election 2024: #GoBackShettar trends as former CM Jagadish Shettar aims for Belagavi ticket

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas visit Ram Mandir along with their daughter Malti amid chants of 'Jai Shree Ram' ATG

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas visit Ram Mandir along with their daughter Malti amid chants of 'Jai Shree Ram'

    Zomato scraps green uniform for veg fleet, announces CEO Deepinder Goyal; READ full post gcw

    Zomato scraps green uniform for veg fleet, announces CEO Deepinder Goyal; READ full post

    Recent Videos

    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH) snt

    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH) snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH) snt

    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon