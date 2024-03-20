Delhi HC seeks ED reply on CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging summons to him in excise policy case

The Enforcement Directorate is seeking to record Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's statement regarding various aspects of the excise policy, including its formulation process, pre-finalization meetings, and allegations of bribery.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (March 20) stepped in to review a plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging multiple summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concerning the Delhi excise policy case. According to reports, the agency has pledged to respond and contest the plea on the grounds of its maintainability.

Representing CM Kejriwal, senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vikram Chaudhari contested the ED's opposition to the plea during the hearing. The court has scheduled the next hearing for April 22.

CM Kejriwal took the legal route after the ED issued its ninth summons, directing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener to appear for questioning on March 21. Notably, the Delhi CM was recently granted bail by the city's Rouse Avenue court for skipping previous summons, appearing physically before the court during the proceedings.

The Enforcement Directorate is seeking to record Kejriwal's statement regarding various aspects of the excise policy, including its formulation process, pre-finalization meetings, and allegations of bribery. The ED's sixth chargesheet, filed on December 2, 2023, implicated AAP leader Sanjay Singh and his associate Sarvesh Mishra, alleging that kickbacks amounting to Rs 45 crore from the policy were used in AAP's election campaign in Goa in 2022.

Singh and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, both arrested by the ED, are currently in judicial custody.

CM Kejriwal's name frequently appeared in the ED's chargesheets, with the agency alleging that he collaborated with the accused in formulating the excise policy, resulting in unjust benefits exchanged for kickbacks to the Aam Aadmi Party.