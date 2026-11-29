The BSF has categorically denied assaulting Azad Mustafa, a Tripura Gram Panchayat Pradhan, labeling allegations as false. The force alleges the claims are a diversion from the seizure of 54kg of ganja discovered on Mustafa's property.

Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 29 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday denied reports that Azad Mustafa, Pradhan of Nayanjala Gram Panchayat in Tripura, was assaulted by its personnel, calling the claim "false, misleading and strongly refuted." The BSF claimed that about 54 kg of suspected ganja, with an estimated market value of Rs 27 lakh, was recovered from a store reportedly belonging to Mustafa during a Special Depth Area Patrolling in the area of responsibility of BOP Putia, 49 Battalion.

According to the force, a crowd gathered during the proceedings and obstructed its personnel, which "facilitated the escape" of Mustafa from the spot. The contraband, along with a mobile phone, was taken to BOP Putia for legal formalities and later handed over to Kalamchera Police Station for further action.

"It is categorically clarified that no BSF personnel assaulted or physically manhandled Azad Mustafa during the operation," the statement said. It termed the allegations "baseless" and said they appeared to be "an attempt to evade arrest and divert public attention" from the recovery.

The BSF also accused certain local Facebook media persons of circulating "misleading, one-sided and unverified reports" against the force and trying to instigate residents to file complaints and block roads. "Further, information regarding their suspected links with local smugglers and alleged receipt of monetary benefits or illegal gratification in exchange for publishing and circulating negative reports against BSF has also emerged," it said.

The force said it remains committed to guarding the International Border and combating smuggling and narcotics trafficking, and appealed to the public and media to verify facts from authentic sources before sharing information. (ANI)