The BRS urged the Election Commission to extend Telangana's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by one month, fearing genuine voters could be deleted due to procedural issues. The party also requested the deletion of duplicate and ineligible voter entries.

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) on Monday urged the Election Commission to extend the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process by one month, asserting that "no genuine voter should be deleted" from the voters' list due to procedural issues or time constraints.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Concerns Over Voter Deletion

Speaking to ANI after submitting a representation to the Election Commission, BRS State General Secretary and official spokesperson Soma Bharath Kumar said the party had brought to the poll body's notice several problems being faced during the SIR exercise at the ground level and warned that failure to address them could result in eligible voters losing their names from the electoral rolls.

"Today, we submitted a representation on behalf of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti, bringing to the notice of the Election Commission the various problems being encountered at the ground level during the SIR process. If these issues are not addressed and resolved by the Election Commission, it may result in a huge loss to voters, and their names could be deleted from the electoral roll, even though they have every right to remain on the voters' list," Kumar told ANI.

The SIR exercise in Telangana began on June 15, with the publication of draft rolls scheduled for July 31, the claims and objections period will go on from July 31 to August 30, and the final electoral rolls will be published on October 1.

One-Month Extension Demanded

He said the Election Commission acknowledged receiving similar complaints from across the field and assured the party that steps would be taken to address the concerns. "On most of the issues raised, he acknowledged that similar feedback and complaints are also being received from the ground level and assured us that the Election Commission would take appropriate steps to rectify the issues and ensure that no genuine voter is deleted from the voters' list. Apart from this, the main concern is the insufficiency of time to complete the SIR process within the schedule given by the Election Commission, which is going to expire on the 25th of this month," Kumar said.

The BRS leader said the party had requested the poll body to extend the deadline for the exercise by one month to enable the revision to be completed in a fair and meaningful manner. "Therefore, we requested the Commission to extend the deadline by one month to complete the process in a meaningful and justifiable manner. We also requested the Election Commission to take steps to delete duplicate entries, including cases of double voting, deceased voters, and individuals who have relocated but are still listed in the voters' roll," he added.

(ANI)