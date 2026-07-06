The Delhi Police have solved the murder of a 34-year-old man, Chandan Saini, whose body was recovered from the Yamuna Khadar area in May. Three accused, including one with a longstanding enmity with the victim, have been arrested for the crime.

Body Found, Investigation Begins

The Delhi Police has solved the murder of a 34-year-old man whose body was recovered from the Yamuna Khadar area in May, arresting three accused involved in the crime, a senior police officer said here on Monday.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said the Wazirabad Police Station received a PCR call on May 21, 2026, informing police about the body of an unidentified man lying in the Yamuna Khadar area. "As the body bore injuries caused by a sharp-edged weapon, a murder case was registered, and an investigation was initiated," the DCP said.

Victim Identified as 'Bad Character'

Police initially faced difficulty identifying the deceased. However, investigators used tattoos and other distinguishing marks on the body to establish his identity as Chandan Saini, a 34-year-old resident of Nehru Vihar in Timarpur. According to police, Chandan Saini was a listed 'Bad Character' (BC) of the Timarpur police station and had five criminal cases registered against him, including cases of theft and snatching.

"Although the body was unidentified, it bore tattoos and other specific symbols. The Wazirabad police team worked hard to establish his identity; this process led to his identification as Chandan Saini, a 34-year-old resident of Nehru Vihar, Timarpur. He was a known 'Bad Character' (BC) of the Timarpur area," DCP Banthia said.

Three Accused Arrested

After identifying the victim, investigators reconstructed his movements, scrutinised CCTV footage, analysed call detail records and conducted local inquiries to identify those who may have had a motive to kill him. The investigation, carried out jointly by the Wazirabad Police and the ATS team, culminated in the arrest of three accused, police said.

"Following his identification, we traced his movements from his home, examined CCTV footage, analysed call details, and conducted local inquiries to identify potential suspects who might have had a motive to kill him. Both the ATS team and the Wazirabad police team worked on the case...The arrest of these three individuals has solved this murder case," the DCP said.

Motive Revealed as Longstanding Enmity

According to DCP Raja Banthia, the accused have been identified as Dheeraj (32), a resident of Sangam Vihar in Wazirabad, who has two previous burglary cases registered against him; Tarun alias Tanni (32), a resident of Nehru Vihar in Timarpur and an auto-rickshaw driver, who has a prior preventive arrest in a case involving a physical altercation; and Sunny Mahajan (19), a resident of Katra Dullo in Amritsar, Punjab, who has no previous criminal record.

Police said Tarun allegedly shared a longstanding enmity with the deceased, and the three accused had conspired to murder Chandan Saini. "They had conspired together to kill the victim. The deceased, Chandan Saini, was a listed 'Bad Character' (BC) of the Timarpur police station and faced five criminal cases, including charges related to theft and snatching," the DCP said. (ANI)