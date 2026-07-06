AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi demanded that the Revanth Reddy government in Telangana issue Permanent Residence Certificates (PRC) to prevent documentation hurdles for the poor, especially concerning the final voter list, citing inaction by Congress.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday demanded that the Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government issue Permanent Residence Certificates (PRC) to the people of the state to streamline documentation and avoid future administrative hurdles. Emphasising the need for a proactive approach, the Hyderabad MP stated that the state government should act immediately rather than waiting for citizens to face difficulties after the publication of the final voter list.

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Owaisi Urges Proactive Measures

In the video posted on X, Owaisi said, "I am asking for time to meet the Chief Minister after January; once before we had met at a Haj camp, after which he has been very busy. But if a ruling party doesn't understand the fact that the poor of Telangana do not have documents, they are completely cut off from reality. There are two BJP MPs here who are Union Ministers; why can't they go and tell the Election Commission of India to accept PAN cards, driving licenses, and your Food Security Cards? The ruling party is not talking about this, so we demand from the Telangana government that you immediately issue Permanent Resident Certificates in Telangana."

"If the Congress Govt doesn't react (now), do not react later when the names of the poor will be deleted (from the voter list). BRS is strange. You are the main Opposition. You were in power for 10 years. Write to the Election Commission regarding the non-availability of three documents among the twelve listed documents in Telangana," he added.

Cites Karnataka Example

Drawing a comparison with the neighbouring state, Owaisi noted that since the Congress government in Karnataka is already issuing Permanent Residence Certificates to its citizens, the Telangana government should be able to adopt a similar approach. "The ruling party is the Congress party. After the final voter list comes out, don't come and give us excuses like, 'Look, a conspiracy has happened.' If a conspiracy is happening, then find its solution! The solution is that you give out Permanent Resident Certificates. They are giving them in Karnataka, where there is also a Congress government. Why don't they want to give them here? The regret is that despite repeatedly telling this Congress party government, they are only holding meetings," he added.

The AIMIM leader urged the state administration to ensure that residents are not deprived of their rights due to a lack of necessary residency documentation, particularly in the context of electoral rolls and other government processes. "But the ground reality is this: every day for the last two months, ask the Majlis MLAs, at least 50 to 60 people every day are saying, 'Sir, we don't have the documents.' On what basis will you deprive someone just because they don't have a document? The Telangana government should give Permanent Resident Certificates; we demand this," Owaisi said.

Disparity in Documentation

Referring to data from five states, he stated that a significant percentage of the economically weaker sections lack essential documents. He said that nearly 52 per cent of poor people do not possess birth certificates, 42 per cent do not have caste certificates, and another 42 per cent do not have domicile certificates. In contrast, around 82.3 per cent of children from affluent families possess birth certificates, highlighting what he described as a disparity in access to documentation. (ANI)