The BRO has upgraded the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route via Lipulekh Pass, transforming the trek into a largely vehicle-based journey. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off the 2026 yatra, now safer and more accessible for pilgrims.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Sunday said the route for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Lipulekh Pass has been upgraded into a largely vehicle-based corridor following extensive road infrastructure work, improving accessibility for pilgrims and enhancing connectivity in the border region.

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In a post on X, BRO said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 on July 5, marking the beginning of this year's pilgrimage. #BROIndia#DevBhoomi Tourism 🌄#KailashMansarovarYatra2026 🕉️#UttarakhandConnectivity *From Trek to Triumph 🛣️🔱* A new chapter in the sacred Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 begins as Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, flags off the Yatra on 05 Jul… pic.twitter.com/l6nvjxCaAv — 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (@BROindia) July 5, 2026

Route Transformed for Safer Pilgrimage

"Through relentless efforts in one of the world's most challenging terrains, 765 BRTF under Project Hirak @BRO has transformed the pilgrimage route via Lipulekh Pass," the BRO said.

"What was once a demanding trek has now become a vehicle-based journey largely, making the Yatra safer, faster and more accessible while enhancing strategic border connectivity and improving the lives of remote border communities," it added.

According to the organisation, the improved road infrastructure also strengthens strategic border connectivity and contributes to the development of remote border villages by improving access and mobility.

CM Dhami Flags Off First Batch of Pilgrims

Earlier, Dhami on Sunday flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 from Tanakpur.

Addressing the pilgrims, the Chief Minister said he prayed to Lord Shiva for their safe, smooth and peaceful journey, adding that the yatra is a matter of divine blessing and devotion.

He noted that in a country of 1.4 billion people, only 49 pilgrims have been selected for this rare spiritual journey, calling it a reflection of Lord Shiva's grace.

"I offer my prayers to Lord Shiva for your pleasant, smooth, and safe Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. May Mahadev bless you all. As I said at the beginning, his grace is truly upon you; otherwise, in a nation of 1.4 billion, only 49 people have received this rare opportunity. From the sacred land of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, flagging off the first group of pilgrims is not just an administrative duty for me, but a chance to bow at the feet of Lord Shiva and remember him through you. It is a moment of great devotion," CM Dhami said. (ANI)