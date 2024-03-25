Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BRO reopens Ladakh's lifeline, Zoji La pass, in just 35 days this year

    The Border Roads Organisation has reopened Zoji La pass, a critical link in Ladakh's transportation network, after being closed for 35 days due to snow. This achievement reflects India's improving mountain road-building capabilities, benefiting border defense and the region's inhabitants

    The Border Roads Organisation has successfully reopened Zoji La pass, also known as Ladakh's lifeline, after being buried under snow for 35 days. This accomplishment, compared to last year's closure of 68 days, underscores India's increasing expertise in constructing mountain roads, which holds significant benefits for both border defense and the livelihoods of people in the frontier region.

    The 439-kilometer Srinagar-Leh road serves as the primary connection between Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir, facilitating the movement of troops and essential supplies in the frontier area.

    Zoji La, situated at an altitude of 11,540 feet and approximately 100 kilometers from Srinagar, was historically inaccessible for around 160-180 days during harsh winters. However, recent years have witnessed a reduction in closure periods due to the government's emphasis on enhancing border connectivity and the deployment of advanced machinery.

    Despite intermittent traffic disruptions as winter approached, the road managed to reopen shortly after brief closures around December 23. However, heavy snowfall triggered by consecutive western disturbances led to traffic suspension on February 25.

    The early restoration of traffic flow in recent years has allowed for a more gradual rotation of troops deployed in the region since the Galwan border clashes with China in May 2020, instead of cramming troop rotations into a condensed timeframe.

    Furthermore, the expedited reopening facilitates the transportation of essential goods, reducing reliance on costly air freight. Residents of Ladakh and migrant workers now have a more economical travel alternative compared to expensive flights, which become the sole option during severe snowfall disruptions.

    The successful clearance of challenging mountain passes highlights the Border Roads Organisation's proficiency in snow removal. The government is leveraging this capability by constructing a tunnel beneath Zoji La, nearing completion. This tunnel promises significant benefits for defense readiness, quality of life, and tourism in the region by ensuring year-round connectivity

