BRO opens 427 km Leh-Manali highway in 138 days; check details

In a major achievement, the Border Road Organisation (BRO) on Saturday opened the strategically important Leh-Manali Highway in a record time of 138 days. It had taken 144 days last year for normal traffic.

It must be noted that the highway has a stretch of 427 km that connects Ladakh to the rest of India via Manali. The highway is of strategic importance for the movement of the armed forces and their supplies to forward areas in Ladakh.

It is also an alternate route to the 422 km long Srinagar-Kargil-Leh Highway (NH-1D). The BRO had opened it last week.

Two days back, the mighty Shinkula Pass located at 16,580 ft in Nimmu-Padum-Darch road was also opened in a record time of 55 days.

The Leh-Manali highway generally remains closed from November end with onset of winter till it is opened in March.