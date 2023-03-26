PM Modi addresses 99th episode of Mann Ki Baat, invites ideas for 100th episode

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to thousands of citizens who have been part of the Mann Ki Baat story. He praised all those who have been part of the 99 episodes with their brave stories.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 26) addressed the 99th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat'. This is his third address to the nation this year through the radio show.

The last 'Mann Ki Baat' programme was aired on February 26 in which the PM said that many countries of the world are drawn to India's UPI. In the 98th episode, PM Modi said the UPI (Unified Payments Interface) system and e-Sanjeevani App are shining examples of the power of Digital India.

Also read: India's first cable-stayed rail bridge on Anji river in J-K nears completion; check details

Addressing the nation, PM Modi said that he is looking forward to suggestions for the centenary episode of the radio programme set to be aired on April 30.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to thousands of citizens who have been part of the Mann Ki Baat story. He praised all those who have been part of the 99 episodes with their brave stories.

"There were less than 5,000 cases of organ donation, but now there are over 15,000 people who have been brave enough to take part in organ donations," PM Modi said.

Also read: ISRO's heaviest rocket LVM-M3 lifts off smoothly in its sixth mission with 36 OneWeb satellites

In his concluding remaarks, PM Modi said that cases of COVID-19 are on rise in few parts of the country and advised citizens to practice cleanliness and caution.

(This is a breaking news story. More updates will soon be added.)