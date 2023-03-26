Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi addresses 99th episode of Mann Ki Baat, invites ideas for 100th episode

    The Prime Minister also paid tribute to thousands of citizens who have been part of the Mann Ki Baat story. He praised all those who have been part of the 99 episodes with their brave stories.

    PM Modi address 99th episode of Mann Ki Baat, invites ideas for 100th episode AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 26, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 26) addressed the 99th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat'. This is his third address to the nation this year through the radio show.

    The last 'Mann Ki Baat' programme was aired on February 26 in which the PM said that many countries of the world are drawn to India's UPI. In the 98th episode, PM Modi said the UPI (Unified Payments Interface) system and e-Sanjeevani App are shining examples of the power of Digital India.

    Also read: India's first cable-stayed rail bridge on Anji river in J-K nears completion; check details

    Addressing the nation, PM Modi said that he is looking forward to suggestions for the centenary episode of the radio programme set to be aired on April 30. 

    The Prime Minister also paid tribute to thousands of citizens who have been part of the Mann Ki Baat story. He praised all those who have been part of the 99 episodes with their brave stories.

    "There were less than 5,000 cases of organ donation, but now there are over 15,000 people who have been brave enough to take part in organ donations," PM Modi said.

    Also read: ISRO's heaviest rocket LVM-M3 lifts off smoothly in its sixth mission with 36 OneWeb satellites

    In his concluding remaarks, PM Modi said that cases of COVID-19 are on rise in few parts of the country and advised citizens to practice cleanliness and caution.  

    (This is a breaking news story. More updates will soon be added.)

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2023, 12:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi changes Twitter bio, says he is 'Dis'Qualified MP' AJR

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi changes Twitter bio, says he is 'Dis'Qualified MP'

    BRO opens 427 km Leh-Manali highway in 138 days; check details

    BRO opens 427 km Leh-Manali highway in 138 days; check details

    India first cable-stayed rail bridge on Anji river in J-K nears completion; check details AJR

    India's first cable-stayed rail bridge on Anji river in J-K nears completion; check details

    ISRO successfully launches of LVM3-M3 with 36 OneWeb satellites AJR

    ISRO's heaviest rocket LVM-M3 lifts off smoothly in its sixth mission with 36 OneWeb satellites

    Congress to observe day-long 'satyagraha' today against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification; check details AJR

    Congress to observe day-long 'satyagraha' today against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification; check details

    Recent Stories

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi changes Twitter bio, says he is 'Dis'Qualified MP' AJR

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi changes Twitter bio, says he is 'Dis'Qualified MP'

    BRO opens 427 km Leh-Manali highway in 138 days; check details

    BRO opens 427 km Leh-Manali highway in 138 days; check details

    BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023 to be released on March 27; know steps to check - adt

    BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023 to be released on March 27; know steps to check

    pro-wrestling WWE WrestleMania 39: Edge former tag-team partner likely to return to assist against Finn Balor-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 39: Edge's former tag-team partner likely to return to assist against Finn Balor

    India first cable-stayed rail bridge on Anji river in J-K nears completion; check details AJR

    India's first cable-stayed rail bridge on Anji river in J-K nears completion; check details

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon