In Rajouri, J&K, over 7,000 women-run self-help groups (SHGs) under DAY-NRLM are empowering over 50,000 women. Particularly in remote Budhal Block, over 1,400 SHGs help women start businesses like grocery stores, tailoring shops, and beauty salons.

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir): More than 7,000 women-run self-help groups (SHGs) are currently active in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).

These groups collectively engage over 50,000 female members who are working across various sectors and income-generating activities.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Focusing on Budhal Block, which is considered one of the most remote and far-flung areas in the Pirpanjal Mountains Range of the Rajouri district, the impact of NRLM is particularly significant. Budhal is home to more than 1,400 active SHGs, comprising around 12,000 women members. NRLM has helped women start their own income-generating units and small businesses, including medical shops, grocery stores, and tailoring and readymade clothing shops.

NRLM Block program manager Kamran Hanif said that the Centre supports self-help groups and provides loans and training to women.

Hanif told ANI, “NRLM is a flagship scheme of the Ministry of Rural Development, managed by the central government, and is known locally as 'Ummeed' in J&K. Under this scheme, women form self-help groups. In our district, Rajouri, over 1,000 self-help groups are active, involving more than 50,000 members. Through various schemes, we have provided loans and conducted training sessions to enhance their skills. I am proud to say that they are working remarkably well to support their livelihoods.”

The beneficiaries regularly receive training and support under various schemes provided by the NRLM department. The training covers all aspects necessary for running a successful business and ensures they are well-equipped with the skills needed for sustainable growth.

Beneficiary Nazim Akthar said that after joining the scheme, many women took loans to open beauty salons, clothing stores, and general shops.

She told ANI, “I have been part of this scheme since 2018. We formed a group in August 2018 with 8 members, saved for 3-4 months, then withdrew savings and did interlending. Afterwards, the group performed well. We took a bank loan... Our involvement with this scheme has been very beneficial. Many unemployed women took loans to open beauty salons, clothing stores, and general shops. Over 12 activities are now running here.”

Launched in June 2011, Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM) is a flagship poverty alleviation program implemented by the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India.

It aims to reduce poverty by enabling poor households to access gainful self-employment and skilled wage employment opportunities, resulting in sustainable and diversified livelihood options for the poor.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)