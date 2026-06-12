Piramal Finance CEO Jairam Sridharan has gone viral after revealing what he found following 16-day digital detox. The Mumbai-based executive avoided emails, calls, WhatsApp, social media and news to spend uninterrupted time with family and friends. Returning to thousands of unread messages, he realised that work and world had continued without him.

A social media post by Jairam Sridharan has struck a chord with professionals across India after he shared what happened when he completely disconnected from work and technology for 16 days. The Mumbai-based executive said he took a break from emails, work calls, WhatsApp, social media and even the news. Instead, he spent the entire period with family and friends, giving them his full attention without the usual distractions of daily work life.

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Thousands of Messages Waiting

When Sridharan returned to what he called "normal life", he found more than 3,000 unread WhatsApp messages and around 2,000 unread emails waiting for him. There were also hundreds of missed calls, including some from senior people connected to his work.

Sharing his experience in a LinkedIn post, he listed ten things he noticed after returning. Among them were routine work events that had already passed, policy announcements that had been made while he was away, and the fact that many issues he thought might need his attention had continued without him.

One point in particular caught the attention of readers. Sridharan wrote that "everything in the world has carried on just fine without me", describing it as one of the biggest lessons from the break.

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A Reminder About Work-Life Balance

The CEO acknowledged that disconnecting completely comes with a cost. Important messages can pile up, calls can be missed and some events may pass unnoticed.

However, he said the chance to be fully present with family for more than two weeks was worth it. He described that experience as priceless and suggested that such breaks offer benefits that are difficult to measure.

His comments quickly attracted attention from professionals, business leaders and employees who related to the challenge of staying connected all the time.

LinkedIn Users Share Their Views

Many people praised the idea of taking time away from constant notifications.

One LinkedIn user commented that the world continuing without any one person should be seen as freedom rather than a warning. Another said that a successful organisation should be able to function smoothly even when a key leader is away.

Several users also highlighted the importance of setting boundaries between work and personal life. They argued that regular periods of disconnection can help people recharge and return to work with better focus and energy.

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Others added lighter observations. One user joked that the most surprising update would have been if the road outside the CEO's home had actually been repaired during those 16 days.

At a time when smartphones, emails and social media keep many people connected almost every hour of the day, Sridharan's post has sparked a wider discussion about digital overload and work-life balance.

Notably, the most memorable takeaway from his post is simple: while work continues, time spent with loved ones cannot be replaced. His experience served as a reminder that stepping away from screens for a while may sometimes be more valuable than staying connected all the time.