A PhD student traveling from Jaunpur to Delhi shared a viral story about her father's caring gesture. After dropping her at the railway station, they realized they forgot to buy water. Despite her assuring him she could buy it onboard, her concerned father returned to deliver a water bottle.

Sometimes, a parent’s love shows up in the smallest and most unexpected gestures. A woman travelling from Jaunpur to Delhi recently shared one such moment involving her father, who returned to the railway station after dropping her off simply because he was worried she might not have water during the journey.

Akriti Singh, a PhD student at Delhi University, shared the emotional moment on Instagram while travelling back to Delhi. Her father had accompanied her to the station and seen her off. During the train’s 10-minute halt, the two realised they had forgotten to buy water. After making sure his daughter was on the train, her father began heading home.

But he soon called her to check whether she had managed to get water.

“Typical Indian father thing. Right now, I'm going to Delhi from my hometown, Jaunpur. Papa had come to see me off. I forgot to take water, meaning Papa and I forgot to buy water from the station,” Singh said.

Watch the viral video here:

She told her father that water was available on the train and that she could easily buy a bottle during the journey. However, he remained concerned that she might not find one when needed.

“Even after that, Papa felt like who knows whether I'd get it or not. And... then Papa brought water for me just now. He just brought it. I've kept it on my seat,” she recalled.

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The simple act left Singh emotional. Reflecting on how fathers often express affection through practical acts of care, she said, “This is a typical Indian father thing that they do for their daughters. What all do fathers do, man! Every daughter can relate.”

She added, “So I just felt, 'man, now I will do anything for Papa, anything that will make him proud.' Papa, yaar...”

In her Instagram caption, Singh recalled her father asking, “Paani mil jayega?” She replied, “Haan Papa, mil jata hai. Aate rehte hain train mein paani wale…” Yet he still worried, thinking, “Pata nahi milega ki nahi.”

The moment moved her to tears. “I was so, so, so touched… my eyes got wet. I was like, 'I will do everything to make this man proud.' I love you, papa,” she wrote.

The video also prompted emotional reactions online. One user commented, “Indian dads and their silent love.” Another wrote, “A father’s love is truly unmatched.” Others called the moment “so wholesome” and said, “Every daughter can relate to this.”

The story has resonated because the gesture was not grand or dramatic—it was simply a father making sure his daughter had something as basic as water before her journey continued.

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