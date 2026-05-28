Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis met HM Amit Shah, securing assurances for a positive decision on raising MSP for sugar, increasing the ethanol quota, and restructuring loans. Decisions on the onion crisis are expected within 10 days.

Positive Outlook for Sugar Industry

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the sugar cooperative industry and onion-producing farmers and assured that a positive decision regarding the increase in Minimum Support Price (MSP), increasing the ethanol quota, and loan restructuring will be taken.

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Speaking with the media after the meeting, the CM reflected on the outcomes of the meeting, recognising the meeting as productive. He stated that a proposal regarding ethanol has been requested, which, if approved, will resolve the issues of the sugar mill owners. "A positive discussion took place. Union HM Amit Shah stated that a positive decision will be taken regarding raising the MSP (Minimum Support Price), increasing the ethanol quota, and loan restructuring. The MSP will be increased. The ethanol quota will be increased. A proposal has been requested regarding ethanol. If approved, the issues faced by sugar mill owners will be resolved," he said.

Onion and Agriculture Crisis Addressed

Furthermore, regarding the Onion and Agriculture crisis, CM Fadnavis said that a decision will be taken within 10 days. He said that the state government has demanded that the procurement of onions by NAFED be increased to 10 lakh tonnes, along with the demand for an increase in procurement prices. "Our demand is that NAFED should procure 10 lakh tonnes instead of 2 lakh tonnes. Measures have been suggested to keep onion prices stable. The procurement price for onions has been increased to ₹15.80. A demand has been made on how this can be increased further," he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunnetra Pawar stated that the meeting assumed significance as the farmers are facing difficulties regarding the onion and sugar industries. He said that the state government was contended with the decisions made in the meeting, noting that the export ban on onion has been lifted while further decisions will be taken within 10 days. "We are very satisfied. Honorable Home Minister Amit Shah Sahab, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Sahab, our Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and all our ministers and advisors were present. Regarding onion prices, currently, the export ban has been lifted, which will surely benefit the farmers," she stated.

Increased Procurement and Direct Farmer Access

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Ministers Jaykumar Rawal and Dadaji Bhuse said that the meeting had a key focus on the increase in MSP of onions and that the procurement of onions through NAFED and NCCF should be done directly from the farmers. "Today's meeting was very positive. The price at which the center was buying, 1235 rupees, will now start at 1580 rupees. They were going to buy 1 lakh tons each; now they are considering 3 to 4 lakh tons each, totaling around 6 lakh tons. They also reacted positively to doubling the export subsidy. Onion procurement will now happen directly from APMCs, which will lead to a major boost in the market. A new scheme for primary processing of onions will also be formulated by the Maharashtra government. Overall, it was a very positive meeting, and onion farmers will benefit greatly. There hasn't been an export ban for the last three years. If anyone is spreading rumors, strict action will be taken," Minister Rawal said.

"The most important is the increase in MSP for onions. Also, the purchase through NAFED and NCCF will now be done directly from farmers through APMCs. We also demanded that onions should be stored in the regions where they are produced. A group is working to lower onion prices; action will now be taken against them. Our goal is for farmers to get a price proportionate to their costs," Minister Bhuse said.

The meeting comes amid protests by farmers and videos circulating over the internet, with onion growers claiming that they received a lower price for their produce. (ANI)