The expected meeting between Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay in Delhi was postponed. Posters hailing a Congress return to TN were put up. Vijay, on his first official trip, met PM Modi and raised several state issues.

The expected meeting between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday in Delhi has been postponed.

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Ahead of the expected meeting, posters featuring both the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and CM Vijay were put up outside 10 Janpath. The posters read, "Congress back in Tamil Nadu after 59 years. Thank you, Thalaiva."

CM Vijay is scheduled to return to Chennai and is expected to depart from Delhi around 10 AM, with plans to reach Chennai by 12:15 PM. No meeting with Congress leaders had been officially announced during Vijay's visit to the national capital. The visit marks Vijay's first official trip to the national capital after assuming office earlier this month.

CM Vijay meets PM Modi

Meanwhile, CM Vijay on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit and held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi. According to a press release, during the meeting, the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for the efforts taken during his visit to the Netherlands to retrieve and bring back to India the Anaimangalam copper plates.

Request on State Invocation Song

Further, Chief Minister Vijay stated that the Tamil Thai Vazhthu, the State Invocation Song, has traditionally been sung at the beginning of all government functions conducted in Tamil Nadu. However, following the circular issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs in January this year, the National Song has been sung first at certain government functions. In this context, the Chief Minister requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to issue appropriate clarification permitting the State Invocation Song to continue being sung at the commencement of government functions, the release stated.

Pitches for Defence Centre in Tamil Nadu

The release said that Chief Minister Vijay also requested that the Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) be established in Tamil Nadu. He noted that discussions have been ongoing for the past few years with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) regarding the establishment of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Design and Development Centre and the Centre for Airborne Systems in the State.

Raises Mekedatu Dam Issue

Regarding the proposed Mekedatu Dam project across the Cauvery River, the Chief Minister stated that the announcement made by the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka about conducting the Bhoomi Pooja for the project is completely contrary to the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and the judgment of the Supreme Court. (ANI)