J&K Tourism Department concluded a six-day paragliding refresher course to promote safe and skilled adventure tourism in Jammu. Conducted with ABVIMAS Manali, the program trained pilots in safety, flight techniques, and emergency handling.

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): The Tourism department of Jammu and Kashmir is working to introduce Paragliding at various locations, especially in the Jammu region, as many areas in Jammu are suitable for this activity. The Directorate of Tourism, Jammu organised a six-day refresher course for its personnel that successfully concluded today. A closing ceremony was held at Aithem View Point, Jammu-Surinsar Road.

Jammu Tourism Department on paragliding refresher course

Speaking on the occasion, Aijaz Qaiser, JKAS, Joint Director Tourism, Jammu, gave the details of this first-ever paragliding refresher course, October 8 to 13, 2025, which was organised by the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu, in collaboration with the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS), Manali.

A team of expert instructors from ABVIMAS conducted extensive training sessions on paragliding safety, flight techniques, meteorological assessment, equipment maintenance, and emergency handling. He also expressed gratitude to the ABVIMAS institute and its experts, highlighting that the refresher course will greatly enhance the safety and professionalism of adventure tourism in the region. He added that the Directorate remains committed to building skilled manpower and strengthening Jammu's profile as a leading destination for adventure and eco-tourism. Such training courses will become a regular occurrence in the coming year, greatly benefiting sports enthusiasts and adventure seekers.

IAS Ashish Chandra Verma leads the program

The entire program was organised under the overall guidance of Ashish Chandra Verma, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism Department, Jammu and Kashmir, and Vikas Gupta, JKAS, Director Tourism, Jammu, who closely monitored and guided the smooth conduct of the course and the valedictory event.

During the six-day training, participating pilots underwent both theoretical and practical sessions designed to enhance their professional competence and ensure strict adherence to safety standards in adventure tourism. The initiative is part of the department's continued efforts to promote Aithem, Surinsar, Sanasar, and other scenic destinations as adventure tourism hubs in the Jammu Division.

The valedictory function featured paragliding demonstrations, interactive sessions with participants, and the distribution of participation certificates. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from trained pilots and officers of the Tourism Department.

Savita Chouhan, Deputy Director of Tourism (Adventure), Jammu, and Vishal Sadhotra, Assistant Director of Tourism, Jammu, along with the entire staff, including senior receptionist and adventurer Amarpal Singh and Neema Bhat, coordinated and facilitated the successful organisation of the entire course and event.

The successful culmination of the course marks another step forward in the Tourism Department's mission to promote safe, sustainable, and experience-driven adventure tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

