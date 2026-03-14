BJP's Dilip Ghosh urged the public not to panic over the LPG crisis, blaming others for creating fear. The TMC hit back, accusing the Centre of a history of forcing citizens into queues, referencing demonetisation and the COVID oxygen crisis.

Amid the ongoing LPG crisis in India triggered by the West Asia conflict, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said that the BJP-led Central government is assuring the public that there is no need to panic. The BJP leader pointed out that intimidation and panic are being created. On reports of LPG shortage, Ghosh told ANI, "The public is trusting the assurances of PM Modi, but the people in the state are being intimidated, and a situation of panic is being created...There is no need to panic..."

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TMC Slams Centre, Cites History of Queues

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government, accusing it of forcing citizens to stand in long queues due to a series of policy decisions over the years. In an 'X' post, TMC said the government has "ek hi naara, line mein rahe desh bechara," pointing to past governmental measures including demonetisation, the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, the Special Identification Registration (SIR), and now the LPG shortage.

The party described demonetisation as a "Tughlaqi farman" that forced ordinary citizens to wait in queues outside banks and ATMs for days to access their own money. The post also highlighted the 2020 COVID-19 oxygen crisis, when families stood in long lines outside hospitals and suppliers as the public health system collapsed.

"Line Mein Khada Desh ka Aam Naagrik 2016. Demonetisation Line. Modi announced his Tughlaqi masterstroke and sent an entire nation scrambling. Ordinary citizens stood in serpentine queues outside banks and ATMs for days on end, begging for access to their own hard-earned money. 2020. Covid Oxygen Line. When the pandemic struck with devastating force, the collapse of India's public health system was laid bare. Families stood in desperate lines outside hospitals and oxygen suppliers while their loved ones gasped for breath," 'X' post from TMC said.

Government Acknowledges LPG 'Concern'

Earlier, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas assured that India has adequate availability of petrol and diesel across the country, while the LPG situation continues to remain a "matter of concern" for the government.

West Asia Conflict Triggers Crisis

The current round of conflict in West Asia, which started on February 28, has witnessed fighting between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other. The conflict escalated following the assassination of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability. (ANI)