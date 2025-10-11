Abdul Alim from Tamil Nadu went from spending months on the streets to becoming a software engineer at Zoho. Mentored by a senior employee, he balanced security shifts with programming lessons and built skills that earned him a developer role.

Abdul Alim, a young man from Tamil Nadu, has captured hearts nationwide with his inspiring journey from working as a security guard to becoming a software engineer at Zoho. His story, recently shared on LinkedIn, is a testament to resilience, hard work and the power of mentorship.

Alim recalled leaving home in 2013 with just Rs 1,000 in his pocket. Spending Rs 800 on a train ticket, he had only Rs 200 left and no shelter. He spent nearly two months on the streets before finally securing a job as a security guard at Zoho's office.

Mentorship sparks a turning point

While on a 12-hour shift at Zoho, Alim’s life changed forever. A senior employee, Shibu Alexis, noticed his dedication and curiosity. “He asked my name and said, ‘Alim, I can see something in your eyes,’” Alim recounted. Despite having studied only up to Class 10 and knowing basic HTML, his eagerness to learn stood out.

Alexis decided to mentor him. For eight months, Alim balanced long security shifts with evening programming lessons. His first project, a simple app that visualised user input, impressed Alexis, who shared it with a Zoho manager.

Skills over degrees: Landing a developer role

Encouraged by Alexis, Alim attended an interview for a developer position. Although he lacked a college degree, he was reassured: “At Zoho, you don’t need a college degree. What matters here is you and your skills.” His dedication and self-taught abilities earned him a role as a software development engineer.

Today, 12 years later, Alim continues to work at Zoho, expressing gratitude to Alexis and the company for giving him the chance to prove himself. In his LinkedIn post, he wrote, “It is never too late to start learning.”

Social media celebrates grit and mentorship

Alim’s story quickly went viral, with thousands praising his determination and Zoho’s culture of merit-based recognition. Many highlighted how mentorship, self-belief and persistence can transform lives, even when traditional qualifications are lacking.

Users called it a reminder that opportunities often come to those who refuse to give up. Zoho’s supportive environment and focus on skills over credentials played a crucial role in helping Alim rise from a security post to a respected developer position.

Inspiration for aspiring learners

Abdul Alim’s journey is a bright example of how hard work, curiosity, and mentorship can overcome obstacles. His story inspires not just aspiring programmers but anyone facing challenges in education or career growth. It shows that with determination and the right guidance, even the most unlikely paths can lead to success.