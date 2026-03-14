New Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu met with Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and President Droupadi Murmu after taking his oath. He replaces VK Saxena and has called for a collaborative, solution-oriented approach to develop the national capital.

Newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, called on Vice President CP Radhakrishnan at the Uprashtrapati Bhavan.

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New LG Meets President and Vice President

Sandhu said that he received valuable guidance and warmth from President Radhakrishnan Called on Hon’ble Vice President of India Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan ji at the Uprashtrapati Bhavan. Grateful for his warmth and valuable guidance. pic.twitter.com/0mRq6T5kJi — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) March 14, 2026

In a post on social media, L-G Sandhu said, "Called on Hon'ble Vice President of India Shri CP Radhakrishnan ji at the Uprashtrapati Bhavan. Grateful for his warmth and valuable guidance"

He also called on President Droupadi Murmu on Friday. Honoured to call on Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji and receive her guidance for the road ahead. Grateful for her encouragement. 🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/CjXtQRHhuJ — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) March 13, 2026

"Received her guidance for the road ahead. Grateful for her encouragement," Sandu said on social media.

Appointment and Administrative Reshuffle

This comes after Sandhu took the oath of office on Wednesday in the presence of Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya as the new Lt Governor of Delhi.

Taranjit Sandhu is part of the major administrative reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors across the country. In the reshuffle, Taranjit Singh Sandhu replaced VK Saxena, who has now been appointed as the Ladakh LG. He was also a BJP candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Calls for Collaborative Approach

Earlier, Sandhu told reporter that Delhi has been his 'karmabhoomi' (workplace). He called for solution oriented approach across party lines to resolve the challenges faced by the national capital.

Sandhu said, "Delhi has several stakeholders, and Delhi has also been my karmabhoomi (workplace). I have studied and worked here. Together we will work for Delhi's development. PM Modi has a vision for India, and Delhi is the capital. The elected government and all the stakeholders have a responsibility. The challenges will keep on increasing. However, there are challenges in other places as well. It is our responsibility to turn challenges into opportunities. Everyone together, irrespective of the party, must work together to find solutions to the various problems." (ANI)