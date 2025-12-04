Ramesh Gholap’s journey from a poor village in Maharashtra to becoming an IAS officer is truly inspiring. Despite losing his father early and battling polio, his determination and hard work made his dream a reality.

Ramesh Gholap’s journey to becoming an IAS officer is a story of courage and determination. Born in Mahagaon, a small village in Maharashtra’s Solapur district, Ramesh grew up in a poor family. His father, Gorakh Gholap, ran a small bicycle repair shop, which barely supported the family. Life became even harder when his father passed away during Ramesh’s school years. To help the family, Ramesh, his brother, and mother Vimala began selling bangles from village to village. Despite suffering from polio in his left leg, Ramesh never let these challenges stop him from dreaming big.

Self-Study and UPSC Preparation

Ramesh completed a diploma in education and a graduation degree in Arts through an open university. He started his career as a teacher in 2009. During this time, he met a Tehsildar who encouraged him to aim for the civil services. Motivated by this, Ramesh decided to prepare for the UPSC exam and quit his teaching job. His mother, despite financial struggles, managed to arrange some support for his preparation.

Moving to Pune, Ramesh prepared for the UPSC entirely through self-study without any coaching. His first attempt in 2010 did not succeed, but he remained determined. With persistent effort and dedication, Ramesh appeared for the exam again in 2012 and secured 287th rank in the disabled category. This success marked the beginning of a remarkable journey from hardship to achievement.

Inspiration for Aspiring UPSC Candidates

Today, Ramesh Gholap serves as the Joint Secretary in the Department of Energy in Jharkhand. His life demonstrates that determination, hard work, and self-belief can overcome even the toughest circumstances. He proves that expensive coaching is not always necessary, and anyone with dedication and perseverance can achieve their dreams.

Ramesh’s journey continues to inspire thousands of UPSC aspirants across India. His story shows that challenges like poverty, illness, or family struggles are not barriers—they are stepping stones for those willing to fight for their dreams. Young aspirants looking to crack the UPSC exam often look up to him as a living example of courage, patience, and relentless effort.