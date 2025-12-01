Malappuram Homemaker Khadeeja Turns Farming Passion Into Profitable Venture. From organic crops to livestock and value-added products, she transformed her hobby into a thriving business with innovation, training, and hard work.

Khadeeja, a resident of Thazhekkode in Perinthalmanna, Malappuram, proves that farming can be a rewarding and profitable venture when approached with knowledge and dedication. What began as a personal hobby soon transformed into a thriving business, thanks to her hard work and the support of the Department of Agriculture. Her farm is set amidst the scenic valleys of Kodikuthimala, making it a picturesque and productive agricultural space.

Diverse Crops and Livestock

Spanning several acres, Khadeeja cultivates a wide variety of crops. She grows areca nut on three acres, mango and jackfruit trees on 3.5 acres, and cashew, banana, and other fruit trees on one acre. Additionally, she grows ginger, turmeric, and vegetables in a rain shelter of 100 square meters. The farm also houses around 300 orchids and fodder grass along its boundaries.

Beyond crops, Khadeeja raises fish, chickens, goats, cows, and bees, making her farm a model of integrated and sustainable agriculture. By combining plant cultivation with livestock and beekeeping, she has maximized her farm’s productivity and income potential.

Support and Innovation

The Department of Agriculture played a key role in Khadeeja’s growth, providing financial support, training, and compensation under various schemes. With this assistance, she dug a pond for fish farming, started beekeeping, and purchased a milking cow through the Farm Plan scheme. Embracing organic farming techniques, she increased milk production and began producing value-added products, ensuring higher returns from her farm.

Value-Added Products and Future Plans

Khadeeja focuses on creating value-added products such as banana toffee, chips, banana flour, virgin coconut oil, chutney powders, jackfruit chips, honey candy, honey ginger, lip balm, ghee, butter, yogurt, and more. Her products are highly sought after due to their organic quality. She also serves as a trainer for the Department of Agriculture, teaching beekeeping and farming techniques.

Inspired by her mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Khadeeja handles most of the farm work herself, hiring laborers only when necessary. Looking ahead, she plans to establish a farm school, offer farm visits, and develop farm tourism, sharing her knowledge and passion with aspiring farmers and visitors alike.