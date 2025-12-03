India’s rich textile legacy continues to inspire the world, and changemakers like Dr Chewang Norbu Bhutia are leading the way by reviving Sikkim’s traditional weaving while empowering local communities toward sustainable livelihoods.

India’s handloom tradition continues to inspire the world with its uniqueness, sustainability, and cultural richness. Taking this heritage forward, Dr Chewang Norbu Bhutia from Sikkim has emerged as a remarkable young entrepreneur who is revitalizing traditional weaving while empowering local communities.

From Veterinarian to Entrepreneur: Preserving Culture

Dr Chewang Norbu Bhutia may have begun his professional journey as a veterinarian, but his heart always remained rooted in Sikkim’s cultural identity. Witnessing the gradual disappearance of traditional weaving practices in his region, he decided to step in and bring them back to life. This led to the creation of his fashion and textile venture ‘Crafted Fibers’, run through Fibersjenisex Private Limited.

Bhutia’s brand focuses on contemporary garments made using age-old handloom techniques. By blending the elegance of traditional craft with modern design sensibilities, he aims to make Sikkimese weaving relevant to the global fashion market. His mission is not just to create wearable art but to ensure that traditional craft survives for generations.

Empowering Local Women and Artisans

One of Bhutia’s most influential contributions is his focus on empowering rural communities, especially women. He works closely with self-help groups, pastoralists, and artisan families who possess weaving knowledge but lack resources, exposure, and market access.

He provides professional training, tools, and consistent work opportunities, enabling artisans to earn a steady income from home. Today, hundreds of women across North and South Sikkim have become financially independent through this initiative.

The garments produced, including shawls, stoles, socks, and winter accessories — are made from locally sourced wool from sheep and rabbits. The use of 100% natural dyes ensures that the products remain eco-friendly and chemical-free, promoting sustainable fashion.

Restoring Lost Weaving Traditions

With support from NABARD, Dr Bhutia has also established a cooperative society to strengthen artisan networks. He highlights how weaving once thrived in North Sikkim but slowly disappeared as younger generations moved away from the craft. His team now identifies unused looms in homes, repairs them, and encourages skilled elderly weavers to return to their art.

This revival effort has restored cultural pride among communities while bringing global attention to Sikkim’s craftsmanship.