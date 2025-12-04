The Joint Parliamentary Committee on One Nation One Election has concluded a key meeting. Chairperson PP Chaudhary called ONOE beneficial for India's economy and governance, while former President Ram Nath Kovind hailed it as a potential 'game-changer'.

JPC Meeting Concludes

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting on One Nation One Election concluded, which lasted about three hours, concluded on Thursday. Speaking to ANI after the meeting, JPC Chairperson PP Chaudhary emphasised that the committee will make its recommendation after considering everything. Chaudhary also stressed that the concept of One Nation One Election is in the interest of the country as it will solve many problems, whether it is the economic aspect or the governance. "The experts came, including the Chairman of the Law Commission of India, and the meeting lasted for about three hours. All the members asked for clarification, and then everything will be considered, and the committee will make its recommendation. This subject of One Nation, One Election is in the interest of the country because it will solve many problems, whether it's the economic aspect or governance... So the committee is giving everyone a lot of time to present their views," he said.

Support for 'Game-Changer' Concept

Former Supreme Court judge and Chairperson of the 23rd Law Commission of India, Dinesh Maheshwari also participated in the meeting today.

Meanwhile, former President Ram Nath Kovind, under whom discussions were held over the One Nation One Election, emphasised that if the concept of the ONOE is implemented in the country, it will prove to be a game changer. "The high-level committee on ONOE had submitted its report to the President. On the basis of that report, the government prepared two bills, presented them in the Lok Sabha in 2024, and the two bills are currently with the JPC, where they are being examined... If this concept of ONOE is implemented in the country, it will prove to be a game-changer for India's development. As per the current system, every year, elections are held in 4-5 states, and our entire administrative machinery is involved in it. The biggest casualty in the election process is our education system. The maximum electoral employees are teachers," he said.

Bill's Legislative Journey

The 'One Nation, One Election' bill was referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee in December 2024. The Lok Sabha on August 12 accepted a motion to extend the tenure for the Joint Parliamentary Committee's report on the 'One Nation, One Election Bill'. The extension will enable the committee to submit its findings by the first day of the last week of the 2025 winter session.

The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in December 2024. The bills were sent to the Joint Committee of both houses for further examination. (ANI)