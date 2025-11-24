Bollywood superstar Dharmendra died at 89 in Mumbai. PM Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expressed their condolences, with Modi calling it the 'end of an era'. The actor had been unwell and was recently hospitalised before his death.

Condolences Pour In

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the death of Bollywood superstar Dharmendra on Monday. The veteran actor died at his residence in Mumbai, at the age of 89, after struggling with health issues. Taking it to his X handle, the Bihar CM wrote, "The passing of the popular film actor Dharmendra ji is heartbreaking. It is an irreparable loss for the world of art and cinema. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul. My humble tribute to him."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the family of the legendary actor, calling the actor's demise an "end of an era" in Indian cinema. "The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti," wrote PM Modi.

Recent Health Struggles

Dharmendra had been unwell for some time. On November 10, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following a deterioration in his health. Several prominent film personalities, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Govinda, visited the hospital to extend their support to the Deol family during this difficult time.

Two days later, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital as the family opted for home treatment. Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital at 7.30 am on November 12.

Survived By

The "He-Man of Bollywood" is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.

An Illustrious Career and Lasting Legacy

He starred in several iconic films such as Sholay, Dharamveer, Chupke Chupke, Loafer, Jugnu, and Seeta Aur Geeta. He was last seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' in 2024. In the film, he essayed the role of Shahid Kapoor's grandfather.

Even at 89, Dharmendra kept working tirelessly, inspiring generations not only with his craft but also with his discipline and healthy lifestyle. He will always be considered the epitome of romance, action, reinvention and grace for centuries.