In Tamil Nadu, Jalandhar transformed the Desert Rose into a thriving business. Since 1986, he’s mastered hybridization, growing 450+ varieties on 15 acres, exporting resilient plants globally, turning passion into profit.

In the quiet village of Eesanam Kuppam, Tamil Nadu, a man named Jalandhar turned what many saw as a fragile flower into a flourishing empire. His journey with the Desert Rose, scientifically known as Adenium obesum, is a testament to vision, patience, and hard work, proving that sometimes, success blooms from the most unexpected places.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Discovering the Desert Rose

For over 40 years, Jalandhar has been dedicated to nurturing plants, but his real breakthrough came in 1986 when he discovered the Desert Rose. Unlike common crops, this striking plant was often dismissed by others as too delicate or impractical for business. However, Jalandhar saw beyond the skepticism. Starting with a few plants collected from Mumbai, he embarked on a learning journey that took him to Thailand, Taiwan, and Vietnam, where he mastered grafting and hybridisation techniques.

A Blossoming Business

Today, Jalandhar’s 15-acre farm boasts over 450 varieties of Desert Rose, each unique in shape, flower type, and colour. The plants vary widely in price, from small-rooted ones at Rs 150 to rare, sculptural-root varieties fetching up to Rs 12 lakh. His expertise in hybridisation has created a range of plants that are not only beautiful but also resilient, thriving with minimal care.

Growing Beyond Borders

Jalandhar’s Desert Roses have traveled far beyond Tamil Nadu. His exports reach international markets including Dubai, Jamaica, and Mauritius. In 2015 alone, he shipped over one lakh plants to Dubai, showcasing the global appeal of his cultivation. The plants’ hardy nature, requiring just sunlight and water twice a week, makes them ideal for customers everywhere.

Challenges and Recognition

Though he once relied on India Post to distribute his plants, Jalandhar now prefers in-person sales to avoid fraud. His dedication has earned recognition from the Tamil Nadu Horticulture Department, which supported him with a subsidy to build a shade net hut, further aiding his farming efforts.

Looking to the Future

With a thriving business and an international reputation, Jalandhar dreams of welcoming visitors to his farm someday. His story is a powerful reminder that belief in one’s vision, combined with relentless persistence, can turn even the most delicate seed into a lasting legacy.