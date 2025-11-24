Congress MP Imran Masood termed Arshad Madani's remarks 'thoughtful,' claiming a community is being marginalised. UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak countered, stressing that India is progressing rapidly while upholding constitutional unity for all.

Masood Calls Madani's Statement 'Thoughtful'

Congress MP Imran Masood has reacted to the recent controversial comments made by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani, describing the statement as "thoughtful" while alleging that "attempts were being made to marginalise a large community."

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Masood said the country can progress only when every section of society participates in the development process. "What Madani has said is very thoughtful, and it is a great misfortune that an attempt is being made to suppress a large community. The road to progress in the country only opens when everyone takes part," he said.

UP Deputy CM Stresses Constitutional Unity

In a recent development, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak reacted to Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani's remarks, saying India is progressing rapidly while upholding constitutional unity.

What Arshad Madani Said

This comes after Arshad Madani on Saturday expressed concerns regarding the challenges faced by Muslims in India, claiming that discrimination persists in various forms. He cited the jailing of individuals like Azam Khan and referred to government actions against Al-Falah University following the involvement of its doctors in the Delhi terror attack case.

He contrasted the situation in India with developments abroad, mentioning the elections of Muslim mayors such as Zahran Mamdani in New York and Sadiq Khan in London, asserting that these examples counter the belief that Muslims globally have become "helpless, finished, and barren."

Madani further alleged that "no Muslim can become a university vice-chancellor" in India, and claimed that even if they do, "they will be sent to jail," referring to the case of Azam Khan and the situation at Al-Falah University.

"The world thinks that Muslims have become helpless, finished, and barren. I don't believe so. Today, a Muslim Mamdani can become mayor of New York, a Khan can become mayor of London, whereas in India, no one can even become a university vice-chancellor. And even if someone does, they will be sent to jail, as Azam Khan was. Look at what is happening today in Al-Falah (University)," he said.

Additionally, Arshad Madani also accused the government of saying, "ensuring that they (Muslims) never raise their heads." (ANI)