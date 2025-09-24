IAS officer Avi Prasad’s community-driven initiative in Katni, Madhya Pradesh, has reduced child malnutrition by 30%, encouraging locals to adopt and support malnourished children with nutrition kits and emotional care.

In a remarkable example of administrative innovation and community collaboration, IAS officer Avi Prasad, the District Collector of Katni, Madhya Pradesh, has launched a unique campaign that has already reduced child malnutrition in the district by nearly 30 percent.

Rather than relying solely on government schemes, Prasad involved the people of Katni in an ambitious and emotionally powerful mission, to adopt malnourished children and take responsibility for their nutrition and well-being.

A Personal Wake-Up Call

The idea took root during one of Prasad’s routine visits to an anganwadi centre. He noticed a year-old girl, Sakshi, frail and weak in her mother’s arms. On learning that her family couldn't afford proper food or medical care, he reached out to the local community.

“One of the industrialists came forward to adopt the child. She underwent a hernia operation and was given a special nutrition kit. Today, she’s a healthy and nourished child,” recalls the IAS officer.

This success inspired him to expand the model across the district.

A District-Wide Nutrition Movement

Under the Government of India’s Integrated Management of Acute Malnutrition (IMAM) program, Prasad appealed to citizens, industrialists, doctors, NGOs, and even individuals, to "adopt" malnourished children. The ask was simple: provide nutrition kits worth ₹600 a month for at least three months.

The kits, crafted by a team of pediatricians and nutritionists, included vitamin and protein-rich items like amla candy, soybean nuggets, lentils, sattu, jaggery, and groundnuts.

“More than ration support, these families needed emotional support and counselling to understand why early nutrition is critical,” says Prasad.

Real-Life Impact: Stories That Inspire

The results have been heartening. In Dhanvahi village, Pooja Bai Kol recalls how her malnourished toddler Deepanshu was admitted to a nutrition rehabilitation centre. Weighing just 9 kg, he was weak and frequently ill. After receiving community-supported nutritional care, his weight improved to 10.5 kg, and he now lives a healthy, active life.

Back in January 2023, Katni district had 232 severely acute malnourished (SAM) and 1,318 moderately acute malnourished (MAM) children. In just a year, SAM cases reduced by 27% and MAM cases by 23%.

The Road Ahead

In the first phase, around 600 malnourished children were adopted. Now, the district still has around 1,000 children needing support, including 50 critically malnourished.

Looking ahead, Prasad remains committed:

“This isn’t just an initiative; it’s a movement that will outlive individual officers. The community now owns it.”

Through empathy, local engagement, and resourceful leadership, Katni’s battle against malnutrition has turned into a beacon of hope for other districts to follow.