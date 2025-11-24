The Centre and J&K administration have launched the first-ever limestone mineral block auction in the UT, part of the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. The auction of seven blocks is a milestone under the 2015 MMDR Act to boost economic growth.

The Central government and the Jammu and Kashmir administration have come together to launch the first-ever auction of limestone mineral blocks in the Union Territory, a move aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. The auction will be formally inaugurated in Jammu on November 24. Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy will lead the event, which will also be attended by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary. Their participation highlights the strong Centre-State partnership and the strategic importance of the initiative for boosting economic growth in the region.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Milestone in Mining Reforms

The auction marks a major milestone in the implementation of the mining reforms introduced under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR Act) in 2015. This will be the first mining block auction in the Union Territory since the reforms came into effect, signalling a shift toward enhanced transparency, increased competitiveness and sustainable development practices within the mineral sector.

Details of the Limestone Blocks

Seven limestone blocks have been identified for auction, covering nearly 314 hectares across the districts of Anantnag, Rajouri and Poonch. Categorised under the UNFC G3 and G4 exploration stages, these deposits are believed to hold high-quality limestone essential for cement production, construction activities and a range of industrial applications.

Transparent and Collaborative Process

The auction process will be conducted under subsections (4) and (5) of Section 11 of the MMDR Act. These provisions allow the Central Government to facilitate auctions in situations where State or Union Territory administrations encounter procedural constraints. This mechanism reflects the core principles of cooperative federalism and ensures that reform initiatives are carried out without delays.

According to the Ministry of Mines, the process will be executed through a transparent, technology-driven and competitive framework, with a strong emphasis on environmentally responsible mining in line with national guidelines.

Boosting Regional Development

Officials noted that the initiative is expected to create employment opportunities, enhance revenue generation, promote industrial expansion and open new economic pathways for local communities. The move is also poised to accelerate Jammu and Kashmir's development trajectory while contributing significantly to the national goal of achieving 'Viksit Bharat 2047. ' (ANI)