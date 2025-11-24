UP Minister Danish Azad Ansari slammed SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for his remarks on the 'Viksit Bharat' vision. Ansari claimed the SP has a 'negative agenda' and 'cannot digest the country's development' under PM Modi's leadership.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari on Sunday hit back at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over his remarks against the "Viksit Bharat" vision, asserting that the SP has long engaged in "politics with a negative agenda" and "cannot digest the country's development" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at making India a developed nation by 2047.

Ansari added that SP leaders are so unsettled by the government's focus on "prosperity, happiness, employment and progress" that they have resorted to personal attacks. Speaking to ANI, he said, "The Samajwadi Party has consistently engaged in politics with a negative agenda. Our Prime Minister is speaking about a developed India, focusing on advancing the country towards prosperity, happiness, employment, and progress. The leaders of the Samajwadi Party are so upset by this that they did not hesitate to make personal remarks against the Prime Minister. The country has a strong and capable Prime Minister in Narendra Modi, who is working sincerely and diligently to elevate the nation's development."

Ansari further noted that discussions about the nation's development and progress seem to make the opposition uncomfortable. "These very things, the talk of the country's development and progress, are not being digested by the people of the Samajwadi Party," he said.

Other BJP Leaders Criticise SP Chief

In a recent development, the UP Minister Daya Shankar Singh criticised the SP chief's political priorities. "They are working towards the development of themselves and their family members, unlike PM Modi, who is selfless. Whether he remains or not, India should remain firm, that's his vision... Akhilesh Yadav's politics is centred around his family and people; on the contrary, he should think about who will take care of his family after he is gone," Shankar Singh told ANI.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dinesh Sharma, responding separately in Lucknow, asserted that the Prime Minister's roadmap for 2047 was anchored in a strong, widely supported national aspiration. "The vision of a developed India can never be defeated. The roadmap for a developed India in 2047 will be fulfilled solely on the basis of Prime Minister Modi's vision," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav's Remarks on 2047 Vision

Meanwhile, at a press conference on November 22, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the BJP's focus on 2047, saying, "The BJP is talking about 2047. They don't even read their own manifesto...Why 2047? Should they add another 100 years?" Will you survive till 2047?" in an apparent dig at PM Modi's vision of a developed India.

About the 'Viksit Bharat' Initiative

The "Viksit Bharat" initiative envisions a fully developed India by 2047, with economic growth, infrastructure development and national progress at its core. (ANI)