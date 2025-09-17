In Himachal’s Bilaspur, a new space lab with telescopes, drones, and 3D printers brings hands-on STEM learning to rural schools, inspiring students and expanding with plans for five more labs after successful ISRO visits.

For many children living in rural parts of India, space and the stars can feel very distant and hard to understand. But in the Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh, things are changing quickly. A new project is bringing space science and technology right into government schools. This is creating exciting chances for students to learn and discover, helping them dream big and explore the wonders of the universe.

A Space Lab to Ignite Curiosity

Earlier this year, Bilaspur inaugurated its very first space lab at a government senior secondary school in Ghumarwin. Equipped with telescopes, drones, 3D printers, and models of iconic Indian space missions like Chandrayaan-3 and Mangalyaan, the lab quickly became a vibrant hub for students to explore the wonders of space and STEM technologies firsthand.

Dr Nidhi Patel, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Bilaspur, explains the motivation behind this innovative project.

“Children in rural areas often lack motivation to stay in school, especially because science seems boring or too abstract,” she says. “Our space lab uses hands-on learning to make subjects like geography and science exciting, helping students connect with their lessons in a meaningful way.”

Hands-On Learning and Real Inspiration

The space lab doesn’t just offer gadgets and models, it provides practical experiences. Students engage with obstacle-avoiding robots, 3D printing, and satellite technology applications such as weather forecasting and agricultural mapping. Shaurya, a Class 12 student, shares, “I even assembled an obstacle-avoiding robot myself. It’s inspiring and makes me want to become an aeronautical engineer.”

Such engagement is transforming the educational landscape. “Over 900 students from Bilaspur and nearby schools have visited the lab,” says Joginder Rao, Deputy Director of Higher Education. “We also organise bag-free days monthly, where children spend the whole day experimenting and learning in the lab.”

From the Classroom to ISRO

In a groundbreaking move, ten students recently visited the ISRO Space Applications Centre in Ahmedabad. This immersive experience included interactive sessions with scientists and a behind-the-scenes look at restricted ISRO labs.

Dr Nidhi recalls, “Seeing these young minds’ awe and curiosity was heartwarming. The discussions about the Gaganyaan mission and the personal stories from scientists brought space exploration alive for them.” She adds, “This visit gave children a rare insight into the dedication and scientific rigor behind India’s space missions.”

The Road Ahead: Expanding Horizons

The success of the Bilaspur space lab has prompted plans to establish five more labs in the district, supported by Corporate Social Responsibility funding.

Dr Nidhi emphasizes, “Kids shouldn’t just be chasing degrees; they must explore their true passions, whether in science, art, or any other field. Our job is to open doors and let them decide where they want to shine.”

With initiatives like this, the stars are no longer out of reach for children in rural Himachal Pradesh. They are learning that the universe’s vast mysteries are theirs to explore, inspiring a new generation of Indian scientists, engineers, and dreamers.