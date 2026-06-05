Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel launched a mega tree plantation drive in Ahmedabad under the Mission Five Million Trees initiative on World Environment Day. He also launched a mobile lab to monitor air quality and a Miyawaki forest project.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched a mega tree plantation drive under the Mission Five Million Trees initiative on the occasion of World Environment Day. The campaign, undertaken by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, aims to enhance the city's green cover and further strengthen environmental protection across Ahmedabad city. The Chief Minister also flagged off a Mobile Source Apportionment Laboratory to enhance air quality monitoring and accurately identify sources of pollution. Developed under the Smart Sensing and Digital Intelligence Project, the Mobile Real-Time Source Apportionment Laboratory will scientifically assess and map the major contributors to air pollution in Ahmedabad and facilitate improvements in air quality.

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Combating Urban Heat Island Effect

On this occasion, the CM also inaugurated the Miyawaki-based Clong-On Forest Development Project to further expand urban green cover and reinforce environmental conservation efforts. With the steady growth in urban population and rapid urbanisation, cities are increasingly experiencing the Urban Heat Island Effect, leading to higher temperatures and prolonged heat retention. As a result, even when temperatures range between 40°C and 45°C, the sensation of heat persists for extended periods. While the impact of heat would traditionally subside within one to two hours, it now often continues for three to four hours due to changing urban conditions.

Mission Million Trees: A Look Back

Recognising this challenge, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has been implementing the Mission Million Trees campaign for the past several years. The tree plantation achievements recorded by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation across various zones of the city over the last several years are noteworthy. During 2019-20, a total of 11,66,387 trees were planted; 10,13,856 trees during 2020-21; 12,82,014 trees during 2021-22; 20,75,431 trees during 2022-23; 20,05,795 trees during 2023-24; 30,13,151 trees during 2024-25; and approximately 41,16,715 trees during 2025-26.

Target for This Year: Mission Five Million Trees

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has set a target of planting 50 lakh trees across the city this year under Mission Five Million Trees. As part of this initiative, Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, along with other dignitaries, participated in a tree plantation programme held at Chandkheda.

Strategic Plantation and Partnerships

To further strengthen Ahmedabad's green cover, the Air Quality Department has identified key pollution hotspot areas across the city. Focused and intensive tree plantation drives will be undertaken in these locations with the objective of improving the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) and enhancing the overall urban environment. Additionally, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have also been signed with various PPP, CSR, and CER organisations to support the maintenance and expansion of green cover across the city.

Fostering Public Participation

Under Mission Five Million Trees, extensive tree plantations will be undertaken along major roads, dividers, public places, gardens, and available open spaces across Ahmedabad. To foster greater public participation in the campaign, initiatives such as 'Green Volunteer' and 'Memorial Park' will be promoted through the AMC Seva Mobile Application. A special drive will also be launched to transform residential societies into 'Green Societies'.

Citizens wishing to undertake plantation activities at their homes or within their societies can register through the AMC Seva App, following which Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation teams will carry out tree plantation free of cost. Notably, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation actively promotes citizen participation in expanding the city's green cover by encouraging tree plantation within residential societies and home premises. Citizens can register by scanning the designated QR code or through the AMC Seva App, following which AMC teams will visit the respective locations and undertake tree plantation free of cost.

Energy Minister Rushikesh Patel, Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot, MLAs Amit Shah, Jitubhai, Alpesh Thakor, Hasmukh Patel, Harshad Patel, and Kaushik Jain, Deputy Mayor Anju Shah, Standing Committee Chairman, Kamlesh Patel, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner, Banchhanidhi Pani, Leader of the Ruling Party, Jashu Thakor, Whip, Atul Mishra, corporators, office-bearers and officials of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, and citizens were present on the occasion.