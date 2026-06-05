Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma took part in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' plantation drive on World Environment Day. Minister Jogaram Patel noted the campaign's focus on both planting and nurturing trees, a belief shared by the CM.

Rajasthan's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday participated in the plantation drive 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign at World Forestry Arboretum on World Environment Day.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking at the occasion, Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel marked World Environment Day by ansidealising that the state's 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' campaign focuses equally on planting and nurturing trees. "For the last two years, we have been planting trees in Rajasthan under the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' campaign. Our CM believes that it is equally important to grow and care for a tree as it is to plant one. Today, we have planted trees with the same pledge on the occasion of World Environmental Day," said Patel.

PM Modi Lauds National Environmental Efforts

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on World Environment Day while lauding the efforts of the people dedicated to environmental conservation. Focusing on the steps taken by the Central government and the country towards protecting the environment, PM Modi stated that the key successes include the expansion of green cover area and an increase in the population of several animals.

"Best wishes to everyone on World Environment Day. I would like to applaud all those passionate about environmental conservation. This is a day to reaffirm our commitment to protecting our environment and furthering growth that is sustainable. Numerous efforts by our Government over the last decade highlight our work in this direction. Some of India's key successes include expanding green cover and a rise in the population of several animals. The people of India have shown how collective efforts, policies, belief in science and innovation can improve our environment," PM Modi said.

About World Environment Day

World Environment Day (WED) is observed every year on June 5. It was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1972 during the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. The first celebration was held in 1973, with the theme "Only One Earth."

Each year, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) selects a specific environmental theme and designates a global host country to spotlight a major environmental issue. This approach helps focus international attention and action on critical environmental challenges. (ANI)