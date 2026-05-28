The Nilgiris is drawing large crowds for its annual summer festival. Events include the concluded Rose and Flower Shows in Ooty, the ongoing Fruit Show in Coonoor, and boat races at the Ooty Boat House, flagged off by the District Collector.

Nilgiris Summer Festival Draws Huge Crowds

The Nilgiris District, popularly known as the "Queen of Hills", is witnessing a large influx of tourists for the summer season, with several events being organised as part of the annual summer festival celebrations. The summer festival commenced with the 21st Rose Show at the Government Rose Garden in Ooty on May 14 and concluded on May 18. This was followed by the 128th Flower Show at the world-famous Government Botanical Garden, which had been held for the past 10 days and concluded today.

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Meanwhile, the 66th Fruit Show at Sims Park in Coonoor began yesterday and will continue till May 30.

Ooty Boat Race a Key Attraction

As part of the summer festival celebrations, boat races were conducted today at the Ooty Boat House by the Tourism Department. The event was flagged off by Nilgiris District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru. Competitions were held in various categories, including men's doubles, women's doubles, couples' race, journalists' race and boat house employees' race.

In the couples' category, Seshadri and Sangeetha from Hosur secured first place, while Yogesh and Anita from Bengaluru won second place. Sasikumar and Sahana Lakshmi from Chennai secured third place.

District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru distributed trophies to the winners and felicitated them. Tourists enthusiastically participated in the event and enjoyed the festive atmosphere at the Ooty Boat House.

According to the official website for the Utsav Portal, launched by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, Boat Race - As a part of the Summer Festival, the Department of Tourism, Tamil Nadu, hosts a one-day boat race, attracting participants from various states annually. At the Ooty Lake, tourists compete in the boat race by pedalling their way to victory. Additionally, several cultural programmes, including music and dance shows, are held at the festival to attract tourists. (ANI)