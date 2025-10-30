An all-Indian dog squad of the Border Security Force will march at Gujarat’s Ekta Diwas Parade on October 31. The contingent features native breeds like the Rampur and Mudhol Hound, championing PM Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ vision.

In a proud moment for India’s security forces, the Border Security Force (BSF) will feature an all-Indian dog contingent during the Ekta Diwas Parade at Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, on October 31. The parade marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) across the country.

For the first time, the BSF’s marching contingent will consist entirely of Indian dog breeds, showcasing the growing role of native dogs in India’s national security efforts. The parade will also include a dog-training demonstration, highlighting the tactical and operational excellence of the BSF’s K9 force. The demonstration aims to display how these Indian-bred dogs contribute to border patrols, anti-terrorism operations, and disaster response missions.

PM Modi's vision for promoting Indian breeds

The journey towards using Indian dog breeds in security roles began in January 2018, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the BSF National Training Centre for Dogs (NTCD) in Tekanpur, Madhya Pradesh. During his visit, he stressed the importance of training and deploying Indian dog breeds in the country’s defence and police forces. Later, in his Mann Ki Baat radio address on August 30, 2020, PM Modi again encouraged citizens to adopt Indian breeds, promoting the message of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) and ‘Vocal for Local’. Inspired by his vision, the BSF began inducting native breeds, starting with the Rampur Hound and the Mudhol Hound, both known for their endurance, agility, and intelligence.

The proud Indian breeds

The Rampur Hound, originally from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, was once bred by the Nawabs for hunting large animals like jackals and deer. The breed is known for its fearlessness, speed, and stamina, making it ideal for tough operational environments. The Mudhol Hound, native to the Deccan Plateau, has a long history linked to the Maratha forces, where it served as a loyal guard and hunting companion. It was later popularised by Raja Malojirao Ghorpade of Mudhol, who introduced the breed to the British as the “Caravan Hound.” Both breeds are known for their adaptability, low maintenance, and disease resistance, making them perfect for India’s varied climates and terrains.

Indian breeds on active duty

Since the BSF began this initiative, over 150 Indian-breed dogs have been deployed across different operational zones, including the Western and Eastern borders, as well as in Anti-Naxalite operations. These dogs have performed exceptionally well in field duties such as tracking, patrolling, and detecting explosives. Their performance has proved that Indian breeds can match, and sometimes even surpass, foreign breeds like Labradors and German Shepherds in skill and endurance. The BSF has also taken steps to breed and train these native dogs not only at NTCD Tekanpur but also at subsidiary K9 centres across India. This expansion ensures that Indian breeds are available in large numbers for deployment in various security operations.

Historic win for ‘Riya’, the Mudhol Hound

A proud moment came in 2024 when ‘Riya’, a Mudhol Hound from the BSF’s K9 unit, made history at the All India Police Duty Meet held in Lucknow. Riya became the first Indian-breed dog to win both the Best in Tracker Trade and Best Dog of the Meet titles, outperforming 116 foreign-breed competitors. This achievement highlighted the growing recognition and trust in Indian breeds as capable and reliable working dogs.

A special Border Security Force (BSF) dog squad made up entirely of Indian breeds, the Rampur Hound and Mudhol Hound, showcased their remarkable operational and marching skills during the full dress rehearsals at Kevadia, Gujarat. The event is part of preparations for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on October 31, marking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary.

Leading the proud all-Indian contingent is 'Riya', a Mudhol Hound, who recently made history by winning first place at the All India Police Dog Competition. Her participation symbolises the rising recognition of indigenous dog breeds in India’s security forces.

The BSF’s focus on Indian breeds marks a significant shift towards self-reliance and cultural pride. These native dogs symbolise India’s commitment to promoting local strengths while maintaining global standards in defence preparedness. As the Indian-breed dog contingent marches at the Ekta Diwas Parade, it will not only showcase their discipline and skill but also reflect India’s dedication to honouring its indigenous heritage.

