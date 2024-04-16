Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Breakthrough in Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast case: NIA unearths terror plot details

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) uncovered crucial details about the Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast case, revealing a meticulously planned terrorist attack originally targeting the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) but pivoted to the cafe due to heightened security. The assailants, Abdul Mateen Taahaa and Mussavir Hussain Shazib, aimed to sow chaos among the ITBT community, exploiting the cafe's vulnerability.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 16, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has unearthed crucial details concerning the Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast case, exposing a meticulously planned terrorist attack aimed at the bustling ITBT Hub. Suspects Abdul Mateen Taahaa and Mussavir Hussain Shazib initially targeted the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) but pivoted to the cafe due to heightened security, shedding light on a complex web of terror.

    Originally eyeing the SEZ for maximum impact, the assailants encountered insurmountable security measures, prompting a strategic shift to the cafe, frequented by tech professionals.

    The suspects meticulously scouted White Field, eventually eyeing in on Rameshwaram Cafe. Unlike the fortified ITBT companies, the cafe offered a vulnerable target, as it did not have robust security measures, facilitating the execution of its sinister plan.

    On March 1, they set off explosives when there were lots of people around because of the Ram Mandir inauguration and nearby celebrations. This timing caused panic and casualties, making the attack more effective.

    During questioning by NIA officials, the suspects revealed their detailed plan to scare and cause chaos in the ITBT community. Even though the suspects were identified, they escaped capture during a later raid, showing how hard it is for law enforcement to fight terrorism. The NIA's relentless pursuit of justice has exposed the grave threat posed by terrorism in India's technology sector. 

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2024, 11:16 AM IST
