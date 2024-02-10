Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: Uttarakhand government orders magisterial probe into Haldwani violence

    The Uttarakhand government on Saturday ordered a Magisterial probe into the Haldwani violence after the area witnessed arson and vandalism by a mob over the demolition of an illegally-built madrasa on Thursday. According to reports, the probe will be done by Kumaon Commissioner.

    BREAKING Uttarakhand government orders magisterial probe into Haldwani violence snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 10, 2024, 12:29 PM IST

    The Uttarakhand government on Saturday ordered a Magisterial probe into the Haldwani violence after the area witnessed arson and vandalism by a mob over the demolition of an illegally-built madrasa on Thursday. According to reports, the probe will be done by Kumaon Commissioner.

    BREAKING Uttarakhand government orders magisterial probe into Haldwani violence snt

    Earlier today, curfew was lifted from the outer areas of this violence-hit Uttarakhand town, but it remains in force in the Banbhoolpura area. Shops on the outskirts of the town opened on Saturday but schools remain closed.

    "Patrolling is continuously being done in the affected area and the situation is under control," said Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Law and Order, A P Anshuman, who is camping in Haldwani.

     

    As of now, authorities have arrested five individuals involved in Thursday's violence, with three FIRs filed, as confirmed by the officer. Internet services remain suspended to curb the spread of rumors via social media platforms.

    Nonetheless, residents of the Banbhoolpura area, where the curfew remains in effect, are permitted to purchase essentials intermittently, according to the ADG. The resumption of train services up to Kathgodam has been announced, the ADG further mentioned.

    The officer also highlighted that no new untoward incidents have been reported from any location.

    Officials have reported the deaths of six rioters in the violence that occurred on Thursday.

    On Thursday, over 60 individuals sustained injuries as local residents threw stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police officers. The situation escalated to the point where numerous police personnel sought refuge in a police station, only for the mob to subsequently set it ablaze.

    As of Friday, seven people, including a journalist, were receiving medical treatment at three separate hospitals. Among them, three individuals were reported to be in a serious condition.

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Nava Kerala Sadas organisers of Malappuram in debt? Report anr

    Kerala: Organisers of Nava Kerala Sadas in Malappuram in debt? Report

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-640 February 10 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-640 February 10 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Journalist Nikhil Wagle car vandalised in Pune over remarks against PM Modi Advani WATCH gcw

    Journalist Nikhil Wagle's car vandalised in Pune over remarks against PM Modi, Advani (WATCH)

    Kerala: Two accused in PSC impersonation case surrender before court; remanded anr

    Kerala: Two accused in PSC impersonation case surrender before court; remanded

    Kerala: Man killed in wild elephant attack in Wayanad anr

    Kerala: Man killed in wild elephant attack in Wayanad

    Recent Stories

    EPFO hikes interest rate on deposits to 8.25 per cent from 8.15 per cent gcw

    BREAKING: EPFO hikes interest rate on deposits to 8.25% from 8.15%

    football ISL 2023-24: One point not enough for me, says Odisha FC's Lobera after draw against FC Goa; WATCH highlights snt

    ISL 2023-24: One point not enough for me, says Odisha FC's Lobera after draw against FC Goa; WATCH highlights

    Pakistan General Election 2024 Nawaz Sharif PMLN Bilawal Bhutto PPP agree to form coalition govt gcw

    Pakistan Election 2024: Nawaz Sharif's PML-N, Bilawal Bhutto's PPP agree to form coalition govt

    India vs England: Virat Kohli opts out of remainder of series, pacer Akash Deep gets maiden call-up snt

    India vs England: Virat Kohli opts out of remainder of series, pacer Akash Deep gets maiden call-up

    Shraddha Kapoor shares hilarious video on Chocolate Day; jokes about 'Nibba-Nibbis' [WATCH] ATG

    Shraddha Kapoor shares hilarious video on Chocolate Day; jokes about 'Nibba-Nibbis' [WATCH]

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon