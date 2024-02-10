BREAKING: Uttarakhand government orders magisterial probe into Haldwani violence

The Uttarakhand government on Saturday ordered a Magisterial probe into the Haldwani violence after the area witnessed arson and vandalism by a mob over the demolition of an illegally-built madrasa on Thursday. According to reports, the probe will be done by Kumaon Commissioner.

Earlier today, curfew was lifted from the outer areas of this violence-hit Uttarakhand town, but it remains in force in the Banbhoolpura area. Shops on the outskirts of the town opened on Saturday but schools remain closed.

"Patrolling is continuously being done in the affected area and the situation is under control," said Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Law and Order, A P Anshuman, who is camping in Haldwani.

As of now, authorities have arrested five individuals involved in Thursday's violence, with three FIRs filed, as confirmed by the officer. Internet services remain suspended to curb the spread of rumors via social media platforms.

Nonetheless, residents of the Banbhoolpura area, where the curfew remains in effect, are permitted to purchase essentials intermittently, according to the ADG. The resumption of train services up to Kathgodam has been announced, the ADG further mentioned.

The officer also highlighted that no new untoward incidents have been reported from any location.

Officials have reported the deaths of six rioters in the violence that occurred on Thursday.

On Thursday, over 60 individuals sustained injuries as local residents threw stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police officers. The situation escalated to the point where numerous police personnel sought refuge in a police station, only for the mob to subsequently set it ablaze.

As of Friday, seven people, including a journalist, were receiving medical treatment at three separate hospitals. Among them, three individuals were reported to be in a serious condition.