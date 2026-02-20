AIADMK treasurer Dindigul C Srinivasan criticised TVK leader Vijay's "American-style" poll campaign, alleging the actor-politician plans to use television outreach instead of meeting people directly, while also attacking the ruling DMK government.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) treasurer Dindigul C Srinivasan has criticised the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay on his "American-style" poll campaign strategy, in which he alleged that actor-turned politican did not directly meet with people. Talking to mediapersons at Tiruchirappalli Airport, Srinivasan said Vijay was planning to conduct his election campaign through television outreach instead of engaging with the public in person. "In the United States, leaders carry out campaigns through television. Vijay is attempting to follow the same method in Tamil Nadu without meeting the people directly," he claimed.

AIADMK on DMK Schemes, Alliances

Referring to the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government's announcement of a ₹5,000 women's entitlement scheme, Srinivasan said the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was not afraid of such measures. He alleged that prices of essential commodities, electricity tariffs, and property taxes had increased sharply under the present regime, and claimed that the people had already decided that the current government should not continue.

Responding to remarks by Vaiko that the AIADMK alliance had lost momentum after the DMDK joined the DMK-led front, Srinivasan declined to comment, saying, "He is an elderly person, no comments."

On the issue of sharing power in Tamil Nadu, he said both Edappadi K Palaniswami and the DMK leadership had already expressed their views, adding that the AIADMK's stand remains clear that there would be no power-sharing arrangement.

Vijay Positions Election as 'Me vs Stalin'

Earlier this month, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay claimed that the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election would be a direct contest between him and Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing the DMK government of being "anti-people." Addressing the TVK executive meeting in Seelanayakkanpatti, he asserted that there is "no space for any other contender in the forthcoming electoral battle." He added that the people's real dream is to remove the anti-people DMK government and bring the TVK. "The upcoming Assembly election would be a direct contest between me representing a pure force, and Chief Minister Stalin, who is running an anti-people government. There is no space for anyone else in between," Vijay said.

Announcing plans for the party's election strategy, Vijay added, "A clear and practical election manifesto is being prepared by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. It will include detailed plans to solve people's basic problems. We will not make unrealistic or impractical promises."

Vijay also emphasised his role as a champion of justice, saying, "I have not come to Salem merely to seek votes, but to seek justice. While other parties receive permission immediately upon request, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is denied permission. The guidelines function as Stalin's operational protocol."

Pledges 'Good Governance Like MGR'

Responding to criticism over his political experience, he invoked the legacy of past leaders. "With the power of the people and the support of officers who love the people, I can provide good governance like MGR and Kamaraj. I will prove it through action." (ANI)