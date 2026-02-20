Maharashtra launched the 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maharajswa Abhiyan' on Shiv Jayanti. The drive, led by Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, aims to provide speedy revenue services via 'Samadhan Shibir' camps, resolving 15+ issues on the spot.

Marking the auspicious occasion of Shiv Jayanti, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday launched the 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maharajswa Abhiyan', an intensive drive aimed at delivering speedy, transparent and citizen-centric revenue services across Maharashtra, a release said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Campaign Details and Implementation

Under this flagship initiative, more than 15 major revenue services will be resolved and delivered on the spot during dedicated 'Samadhan Shibir' camps. The campaign will cover every revenue circle as well as areas under municipal councils and nagar panchayats, with special six-day camp schedules spread over March, April and May.

Monitoring and Oversight

The statewide implementation will be personally monitored on a daily basis by the Revenue Minister. District-level committees headed by respective District Collectors have been constituted, while a high-level State Monitoring Committee under the chairmanship of the Revenue Minister -- including the Revenue Minister of State Yogesh Kadam, ACS Revenue and twelve members of the Legislative Council -- will oversee policy decisions, progress tracking and accountability.

A Citizen-Centric Philosophy

Speaking after the issuance of the Government Resolution, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, "Following detailed discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, we have decided to dedicate this Shiv Jayanti to the welfare of common citizens, farmers, agricultural labourers, students and women. Through the 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maharajswa Samadhan Shibir Abhiyan (Phase-1)', the administration will resolve long-pending revenue matters in a time-bound manner." The Minister emphasized that the core philosophy of the campaign is: "The administration must run to the people to deliver services." This initiative is expected to save citizens considerable time, travel and expense, the release added.

Shiv Jayanti Celebrations

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with both Deputy Chief Ministers, Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, attended the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj birth anniversary programme at Shivneri fort in Pune a day ago. (ANI)