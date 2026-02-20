Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, speaking in the Assembly, expressed confidence that the DMK will win the upcoming elections for a second term. He announced a 'Dravidian Model 2.0' and reflected on his government's achievements despite challenges.

DMK will return to power, says Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday projected confidence ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, stating that the DMK government will return to power for the second consecutive term.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

During the debate on the Interim Budget in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly today, Stalin reflected on his government's five-year journey and outlined his vision for the future Addressing the House, the Chief Minister said "The 'Dravidian Model 2.0' government that we are going to form will surpass even our own achievements. We will win again. We will form the government again."

Reflecting on a Challenging Start

Recounting the previous election, Stalin said that when the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam formed the government, he experienced both joy and apprehension. "When we won and formed our government, there was happiness on one side, but on the other side, I also felt a sense of concern. I wondered how I would shoulder this responsibility. Would I be able to fulfil the promises? Would I be able to govern in a manner that the people desire?" he said.

Stalin stated that the government assumed office amid "severe setbacks caused by the functioning of previous governments" and what he described as a non-cooperative Union Government. "Even in adverse situations, we did not remain idle, citing excuses, but instead implemented numerous schemes," he asserted, adding that the administration worked towards balanced growth across sectors.

Key Government Initiatives

Listing key initiatives rolled out over the past five years, he highlighted schemes such as Vidiyal Payanam, Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, Naan Mudhalvan, the Breakfast Scheme, Pudhumai Penn, the assured pension scheme for government employees, Inuyir Kaappom and Nammai Kaakkum 48. He also noted the renovation and consecration of more than 4,000 temples.

Stalin said these initiatives have benefited children, youth, women, farmers, weavers, marginalised communities, Adi Dravidar and tribal groups, as well as persons with disabilities.

Gratitude and Future Outlook

"Am I alone responsible for this? Certainly not. The entire Tamil community stood hand in hand with me," he said, expressing gratitude to party cadres and supporters.

He added, "Throughout these years, I have remained accountable only to myself and my conscience. I am ready to work even harder."

Stalin said thanked partyworkers and the people of Tamil Nadu, expressing belief that "tomorrow's Tamil Nadu will welcome us with hope in its heart." (ANI)