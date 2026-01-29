Punjab Police busted a major narco-arms consignment in Amritsar, arresting two and seizing nearly 43 kg of heroin, hand grenades, and a pistol. The operation, aided by the Village Defence Committee, is linked to a wider cross-border network.

Major Narco-Arms Bust in Amritsar

In a major crackdown, Punjab Police on Thursday arrested two in connection with a major narco-arms consignment in Amritsar and recovered 42.983 kg heroin along with weapons and ammunition.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sharing an X post, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav wrote, "Amritsar Rural Police busts a major narco-arms consignment with the help of the Village Defence Committee (VDC) and recovers 42.983 kg heroin, 4 hand grenades, one Star Mark pistol, 46 live .30 bore cartridges and an abandoned motorcycle."

𝐈𝐧 𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡, 𝐀𝐦𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐬𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐨-𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐞 (𝐕𝐃𝐂) 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬… pic.twitter.com/9VF2LmBEBH — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) January 29, 2026

DGP said that further investigations are underway to trace the absconding accused and the official would verify the chain of possession. "Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of 2 persons, both residents of Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to trace the absconding accused, verify the chain of possession, and uncover the wider conspiracy," DGP wrote in his tweet.

Link to Cross-Border Narco-Terror Network

Earlier on January 25, the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), SAS Nagar, revealed that they had identified a major link within a cross-border narco-terror network with the arrest of Satnam Singh, an official said.

According to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, the accused facilitated terror financing by routing heroin trafficking proceeds through his personal bank account and UPI credentials at the direction of a Pakistan-based smuggler. This module has been connected to major drug and arms seizures, as well as the November 2025 grenade attack in Sirsa, Haryana.

The DJP said, "In an intelligence-led operation, State Special Operations Cell (#SSOC), SAS Nagar busts a key financial link of an inter-state and cross-border narco-terror module with the arrest of Satnam Singh. Preliminary investigations reveals that the accused facilitated terror financing by allowing his bank account and UPI credentials to be used for routing proceeds of heroin trafficking, acting at the behest of a #Pakistan-based drug smuggler. The network has been linked to significant heroin recoveries, illegal arms trafficking, and the grenade attack that occurred in Sirsa, #Haryana, in November 2025. @PunjabPoliceInd zero-tolerance approach is focused on dismantling narco-terror networks by striking at their financial and logistical core. We remain resolute in safeguarding national security and will pursue relentless, decisive action against all elements involved in anti-national activities."

(ANI)