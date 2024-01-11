Kerala: Highest number of dowry, abuse cases reported in Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram districts

The State Woman Commission President Adv P Satheedevi said that the highest number of dowry and abuse cases were reported from Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts. She stated that women should have the freedom to define and direct their own lives.

Kollam: The State Woman Commission President Adv P Satheedevi said that the highest number of dowry and abuse cases were reported from Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts. She was speaking during the inauguration ceremony of the seminar organized at Kulathupuzha Gram Panchayat Hall as part of the Kollam District-level Scheduled Tribe Regional Camp.

Satheedevi said "People compete with their neighbours to give more dowry and invite a larger number of people to the weddings. People mainly focus on giving more money and inviting more as compared to neighboring houses. The society considered girls as a liability. The Women's Commission will recommend to the state government to set a cap on dowries and impose a tax on lavish weddings. Dowry cannot be banned by only law". She said that each one of us should decide against this social menace.

She thus stated that if there is a disagreement between a husband and wife, the girls should make adjustments. If the girls are forced to endure torture, which includes beatings, their lives will be upended. If the girls are fed up with trying to fit in, they commit suicide. The first thing to change is the attitude of parents. Thoughts ought to emerge from within the homes. Girls ought to have the opportunity to express their thoughts. Women ought to be allowed to reach their full potential, she remarked.

She stated that women should have the freedom to define and direct their own lives. Women's empowerment is complete only when girls are empowered to make decisions for themselves. In society, anti-feminist sentiments are pervasive. Women therefore require extra protection. The Women's Commission is trying to change the wrong way of thinking of society. She said that the essence of the constitution is to ensure equality; however, the social conditions to implement this have not reached perfection.

Kulathupuzha Gram Panchayat President P. Laila Beevi presided over the meeting. Women Commission members Adv. Indira Ravindran, V.R. Mahilamani, Kollam District Panchayat Member K. Anil Kumar, Gram Panchayat Members Cecily Job, Nadeera Saifuddin, Scheduled Tribe Development Officer Vidhumol, Women's Commission Research Officer A.R. Archana also addressed the event.