Tripura's Fisheries Department celebrated World Fisheries Day in Agartala, distributing schemes to empower fish farmers. Minister Sudhanshu Das highlighted the goal of making Tripura self-sufficient in fish production and boosting employment.

The Fisheries Department of the Tripura government on Friday organised the "World Fisheries Day" celebration at the Muktadhara Auditorium in Agartala. Tripura Fisheries Minister Sudhanshu Das, along with other dignitaries, was present at the programme.

As part of the initiative to further encourage fish farming and make fish farmers financially self-reliant, various departmental schemes were distributed among genuine fish farmers of the state. Minister Das stated that these initiatives will strengthen the fisheries sector and help improve the livelihoods of fish farmers.

Boosting Self-Sufficiency and Livelihoods

Tripura Fisheries Minister Sudhangshu Das said, "All the fishermen brothers and sisters of Tripura participated in the event, and the celebration was held in their presence. The main objective of this observance is to recognise their contributions, motivate them, and honour their hard work."

"On this occasion, I extend my warm greetings to all the fishermen of Tripura. In the coming days, they will continue to receive every possible support so that our state can become more self-sufficient in fish production. This aligns with the ongoing vision of sustainable development, which we aim to carry forward," he added.

Das encouraged more people in Tripura to take up fish farming. "Tripura has immense potential in the fisheries sector. We want more people from our state to take up fish farming. One of the major benefits of this initiative is that it will help bridge the gap in fish demand and supply within Tripura, and at the same time, it will help reduce unemployment in the state," he said. (ANI)