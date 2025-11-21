An Indian Air Force pilot tragically died after a Tejas aircraft crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show. Major General Vikrant Naik (Retd), an eyewitness, called it a temporary setback for India's 'Atmanirbharta' mission.

IAF Confirms Pilot's Death, Orders Inquiry Earlier, the Indian Air Force announced the death of the Pilot after a Tejas aircraft crashed and burst into flames at the Dubai Air Show 2025 on Friday. "An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief," a statement by the Indian Air Force said.The IAF said a court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident in which the pilot succumbed to fatal injuries. Crash During Aerial Display A fighter jet crashed during a flight demonstration on the last day of the ongoing Dubai Airshow at the AI Maktoum International Airport. The plane went down while performing an aerial display before a large crowd, local media reported.Khaleej Times reported that the fighter jet crashed into the ground soon after take-off. Photos and videos shared online show plumes of black smoke billowing into the air from the aircraft on the ground.The news outlet cited one eyewitness as saying, "As soon as the plane took off, it crashed. I am not sure which aircraft it was." Immediate Aftermath and Eyewitness Accounts Another eyewitness cited by the Khaleej Times said that helicopters and firefighters rushed to the scene. " It is all clear now," he said. "Within about 45 minutes, the entire incident was taken care of. We are not sure if the programme will restart."Gulf News reported that the show was temporarily halted, and visitors were directed back to the exhibition area. Rescue operations began immediately, it said.The Dubai Airshow, one of the largest airshows in the world, kicked off on November 17 and is set to run till November 24. More than 1,500 exhibitors are exhibiting at the show. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Major General Vikrant Naik (Retd) on Friday expressed grief and condoled the demise of an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot who tragically died during the Dubai Air Show. He was present at the Dubai Air Show when this unfortunate incident happened. Major General Vikrant Naik (Retd) said, "I was at the Dubai Air Show today when this unfortunate incident happened. I pay homage to the regrettable loss of our brother in arms, the pilot. As a proud Indian, I'm sure this is just a temporary setback for the mission Tejas. And very soon, we will be moving, as we have been and as we are, towards our mission of Atmanirbharta."Earlier, the Indian Air Force announced the death of the Pilot after a Tejas aircraft crashed and burst into flames at the Dubai Air Show 2025 on Friday. "An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief," a statement by the Indian Air Force said.The IAF said a court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident in which the pilot succumbed to fatal injuries.A fighter jet crashed during a flight demonstration on the last day of the ongoing Dubai Airshow at the AI Maktoum International Airport. The plane went down while performing an aerial display before a large crowd, local media reported.Khaleej Times reported that the fighter jet crashed into the ground soon after take-off. Photos and videos shared online show plumes of black smoke billowing into the air from the aircraft on the ground.The news outlet cited one eyewitness as saying, "As soon as the plane took off, it crashed. I am not sure which aircraft it was."Another eyewitness cited by the Khaleej Times said that helicopters and firefighters rushed to the scene. " It is all clear now," he said. "Within about 45 minutes, the entire incident was taken care of. We are not sure if the programme will restart."Gulf News reported that the show was temporarily halted, and visitors were directed back to the exhibition area. Rescue operations began immediately, it said.The Dubai Airshow, one of the largest airshows in the world, kicked off on November 17 and is set to run till November 24. More than 1,500 exhibitors are exhibiting at the show. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source