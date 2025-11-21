The Delhi Government intensifies its Winter Action Plan, with the DPCC enforcing strict dust mitigation guidelines for construction. Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced zero tolerance and fines of up to ₹5 lakh for violations.

The Delhi Government is working on its Winter Action Plan, with a firm focus on curbing pollution at its sources. As part of these efforts, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has intensified enforcement of its comprehensive guidelines to mitigate dust pollution arising from road cutting and construction activities.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated, "Dust generated from road cutting and construction is a significant contributor to harmful PM2.5 levels in our air. Strict compliance with the dust mitigation guidelines is non-negotiable as we work to protect the health of our citizens and ensure cleaner air for Delhi."

DPCC's Dust Mitigation Guidelines

DPCC's guidelines require executing agencies and contractors to implement key dust control measures, including: Erecting dust/wind barriers of at least 2 meters in height along road cutting stretches wider than 18 meters. Covering and keeping loose soil and construction debris moist to prevent air-borne dust. Using tarpaulin or green nets to cover stored material and ensuring transport vehicles are fully covered. Storing all construction waste only at designated sites and not on public roads. Regular sprinkling of water on unpaved or loose soil areas to suppress dust. Safety gear and dust masks for all workers Clear signage on road restoration timelines and diversions Only PUC-certified vehicles permitted for hauling material

Strict Enforcement and Penalties

Minister Sirsa further stressed, "There will be zero tolerance for non-compliance. Environmental compensation of up to ₹5 lakh will be levied on agencies found in violation of these dust mitigation norms. Thousands of enforcement personnel are on the ground, conducting inspections and keeping a close check on activities."

The Delhi government has directed all executing agencies, ground officers, and contractors to strictly adhere to the DPCC guidelines and contribute to the collective fight against air pollution. Minister Sirsa reiterated, "Our teams are actively monitoring all sites, and any breaches will attract prompt penalties. We expect nothing less than full cooperation from every stakeholder involved in road work."

Broader Anti-Pollution Initiatives

For citizens, the Minister advised, "People of Delhi have a vital role to play, adopt best practices, avoid any open burning or waste fires, and remain vigilant for any violations."

Curbing Biomass Burning

The Minister further highlighted that the enforcement teams have ensured the provision of 305 community kitchens, supplying cooked food to over 5,000 individuals across Delhi, to prevent any instances of biomass burning by construction workers, truck drivers, and labourers stationed at project sites.

City-Wide Dust Control Drive

Additionally, as part of the dust-control drive, an average of 3,000 km of roads are being mechanically swept every day, significantly reducing loose dust on major corridors. At Delhi's borders, polluting interstate trucks are being strictly checked and stopped, preventing non-compliant heavy vehicles from entering the city. Simultaneously, stringent action is being taken against all construction and demolition sites found causing dust or running air-polluting activities, ensuring full compliance with Delhi's dust mitigation norms. Over 50 such projects have been shut across Delhi so far.

(ANI)