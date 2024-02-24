Mastermind of Haldwani violence Abdul Malik arrested by Uttarakhand police in Delhi

Abdul Malik, the mastermind of the violence that took place on February 8 in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani, has been arrested by Uttarakhand Police from Delhi.

Abdul Malik, the alleged mastermind behind the violent events that unfolded on February 8 in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani, over the demolition of an illegal madrassa was on Saturday arrested by the Uttarakhand Police in Delhi. The arrest, confirmed by the spokesperson of the Police Headquarters, IG Nilesh Bharne, marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the unrest that occurred in Haldwani.

Earlier this week, a fresh case of fraud and criminal conspiracy was registered against six people, including "mastermind" Abdul Malik and his wife, in connection with the Haldwani violence. The accused have been charged with hatching a criminal conspiracy to mislead the government departments and the court on the basis of false affidavits.

They have been booked under sections 120B(criminal conspiracy), 417 (cheating) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC.

A look-out notice was also issued earlier against Malik and his son Abdul Moid, with their property in the town being attached. Malik, who constructed the illegal madrasa, strongly opposed its demolition, according to police statements. Additionally, his wife took legal action by moving the court to challenge the municipal corporation's demolition notice.

On February 8, chaos erupted over the demolition of an illegally constructed madrasa in the Banbhoolpura area. Locals engaged in violence by throwing stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police officers, compelling many of the latter to seek shelter at a police station. Unfortunately, the mob set the police station on fire.

The violence resulted in the death of six rioters and left over a hundred individuals injured, including police personnel and members of the media, as reported by the police.