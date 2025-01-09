Many labourers feared trapped as chimney collapses at steel plant in Chhattisgarh; rescue ops on (WATCH)

Several labourers were feared trapped after a chimney collapsed at a steel plant in Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

Several labourers were feared trapped after a chimney collapsed at a steel plant in Chhattisgarh on Thursday. "Labourers are feared trapped at an iron-making factory in Sargaon, Mungeli after the silo structure of the factory collapsed. One injured labourer has been admitted to a hospital," Mungeli collector Rahul Deo told news agency ANI.

"Police and administration are present at the spot. Rescue operation is underway," he added.

As per preliminary information, the silo - an iron structure used to store bulk materials – crashed, trapping under it some workers present at the site, he said.

The exact cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained.

