Many labourers feared trapped as chimney collapses at steel plant in Chhattisgarh; rescue ops on (WATCH)

Several labourers were feared trapped after a chimney collapsed at a steel plant in Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

BREAKING: Many labourers feared trapped as chimney collapses at steel plant in Chhattisgarh (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 6:11 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 6:19 PM IST

Several labourers were feared trapped after a chimney collapsed at a steel plant in Chhattisgarh on Thursday. "Labourers are feared trapped at an iron-making factory in Sargaon, Mungeli after the silo structure of the factory collapsed. One injured labourer has been admitted to a hospital," Mungeli collector Rahul Deo told news agency ANI.

Also read: Pune SHOCKER! Man stabs woman colleague to death with machete in office parking lot; crowd watches (WATCH)

"Police and administration are present at the spot. Rescue operation is underway," he added.

As per preliminary information, the silo - an iron structure used to store bulk materials – crashed, trapping under it some workers present at the site, he said.

The exact cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Boby Chemmanur denied bail, remanded for 14 days in sexual harassment case; Honey Rose reacts to order dmn

Kerala: Boby Chemmanur denied bail, remanded for 14 days in sexual harassment case; Honey Rose reacts to order

Pune SHOCKER! Man stabs woman colleague to death with machete in office parking lot; crowd watches (WATCH) shk

Pune SHOCKER! Man stabs woman colleague to death with machete in office parking lot; crowd watches (WATCH)

'Please don't harass me': With folded hands, female lecturer breaks down in front of ABVP men in MP (WATCH) shk

'Please don't harass me': With folded hands, female lecturer breaks down in front of ABVP men in MP (WATCH)

What motivated 1.8 crore women to vote in Lok Sabha elections 2024? SBI Research has the answer AJR

What motivated 1.8 crore women to vote in Lok Sabha elections 2024? SBI Research has the answer

Passenger assaulted by railway staff on Amritsar-Katihar Express after drinking booze together dmn

Passenger assaulted by railway staff on Amritsar-Katihar Express after drinking booze together (WATCH)

Recent Stories

LIC Bima Sakhi Scheme: Earn 7000 Rupees Monthly Income; know how RBA

LIC Bima Sakhi Scheme: Earn 7000 Rupees Monthly Income; know how

Kerala: Boby Chemmanur denied bail, remanded for 14 days in sexual harassment case; Honey Rose reacts to order dmn

Kerala: Boby Chemmanur denied bail, remanded for 14 days in sexual harassment case; Honey Rose reacts to order

BREAKING Lebanon Parliament elects Army Chief General Joseph Aoun as president, ending 2-year vacancy snt

Lebanon Parliament elects Army Chief General Joseph Aoun as president, ending 2-year deadlock

Pune SHOCKER! Man stabs woman colleague to death with machete in office parking lot; crowd watches (WATCH) shk

Pune SHOCKER! Man stabs woman colleague to death with machete in office parking lot; crowd watches (WATCH)

29 runs in an over! TN's Jagadeeshan smashes six 4s on trot in Vijay Hazare Trophy clash vs Rajasthan (WATCH) hrd

29 runs in an over! TN's Jagadeeshan smashes six 4s on trot in Vijay Hazare Trophy clash vs Rajasthan (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon