Pune SHOCKER! Man stabs woman colleague to death with machete in office parking lot; crowd watches (WATCH)

In a shocking incident, a BPO employee stabbed his female colleague with a machete in the parking lot of their workplace in Pune. The tragic episode unfolded on January 7, around 6.15 pm, at the premises of WNS Global Services in Yerawada.

The accused, Krishna Satyanarayan Kanoja (30), a resident of Shivajinagar, allegedly harbored anger over a financial dispute with the victim, Shubhada Shankar Kodare (28). Kodare, a native of Karad and a resident of Balajinagar for the past four years, sustained severe injuries to her right hand during the assault and died due to excessive blood loss later at Sahyadri Hospital on Nagar Road.

Eyewitnesses recount a harrowing scene where Kanoja, armed with a koyta (machete), waited in the parking area. As Kodare alighted from a company bus, he launched the brutal attack.

Despite the presence of onlookers, fear of the weapon initially kept bystanders from intervening. It was only after Kanoja dropped the koyta that an enraged public subdued and thrashed him.

A shocking video has surfaced on social media, capturing the horrific murder.

According to reports, senior Police Inspector Ravindra Shelke of Yerawada Police Station revealed that both the accused and the victim were employees of the same BPO firm.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the dispute stemmed from a financial matter. Kodare had reportedly borrowed Rs 4 lakh from Kanoja in installments to cover her father’s medical expenses. Kanoja had been pressing her to return the money, which escalated into a deadly confrontation.

The Yerawada Police have arrested Kanoja and charged him under Section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 4 and 5 of the Arms Act.

Further interrogation is underway to uncover more details about the incident and the events leading up to the gruesome act.

