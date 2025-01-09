Pune SHOCKER! Man stabs woman colleague to death with machete in office parking lot; crowd watches (WATCH)

In a shocking incident, a BPO employee stabbed his female colleague with a machete in the parking lot of their workplace in Pune.

Pune SHOCKER! Man stabs woman colleague to death with machete in office parking lot; crowd watches (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 5:59 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 6:04 PM IST

In a shocking incident, a BPO employee stabbed his female colleague with a machete in the parking lot of their workplace in Pune. The tragic episode unfolded on January 7, around 6.15 pm, at the premises of WNS Global Services in Yerawada.

The accused, Krishna Satyanarayan Kanoja (30), a resident of Shivajinagar, allegedly harbored anger over a financial dispute with the victim, Shubhada Shankar Kodare (28). Kodare, a native of Karad and a resident of Balajinagar for the past four years, sustained severe injuries to her right hand during the assault and died due to excessive blood loss later at Sahyadri Hospital on Nagar Road.

Eyewitnesses recount a harrowing scene where Kanoja, armed with a koyta (machete), waited in the parking area. As Kodare alighted from a company bus, he launched the brutal attack.

Despite the presence of onlookers, fear of the weapon initially kept bystanders from intervening. It was only after Kanoja dropped the koyta that an enraged public subdued and thrashed him.

A shocking video has surfaced on social media, capturing the horrific murder.

Also read: 'Please don't harass me': With folded hands, female lecturer breaks down in front of ABVP men in MP (WATCH)

According to reports, senior Police Inspector Ravindra Shelke of Yerawada Police Station revealed that both the accused and the victim were employees of the same BPO firm.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the dispute stemmed from a financial matter. Kodare had reportedly borrowed Rs 4 lakh from Kanoja in installments to cover her father’s medical expenses. Kanoja had been pressing her to return the money, which escalated into a deadly confrontation.

The Yerawada Police have arrested Kanoja and charged him under Section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 4 and 5 of the Arms Act.

Further interrogation is underway to uncover more details about the incident and the events leading up to the gruesome act.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Boby Chemmanur denied bail, remanded for 14 days in sexual harassment case; Honey Rose reacts to order dmn

Kerala: Boby Chemmanur denied bail, remanded for 14 days in sexual harassment case; Honey Rose reacts to order

BREAKING: Many labourers feared trapped as chimney collapses at steel plant in Chhattisgarh (WATCH) shk

Many labourers feared trapped as chimney collapses at steel plant in Chhattisgarh; rescue ops on (WATCH)

'Please don't harass me': With folded hands, female lecturer breaks down in front of ABVP men in MP (WATCH) shk

'Please don't harass me': With folded hands, female lecturer breaks down in front of ABVP men in MP (WATCH)

What motivated 1.8 crore women to vote in Lok Sabha elections 2024? SBI Research has the answer AJR

What motivated 1.8 crore women to vote in Lok Sabha elections 2024? SBI Research has the answer

Passenger assaulted by railway staff on Amritsar-Katihar Express after drinking booze together dmn

Passenger assaulted by railway staff on Amritsar-Katihar Express after drinking booze together (WATCH)

Recent Stories

LIC Bima Sakhi Scheme: Earn 7000 Rupees Monthly Income; know how RBA

LIC Bima Sakhi Scheme: Earn 7000 Rupees Monthly Income; know how

Kerala: Boby Chemmanur denied bail, remanded for 14 days in sexual harassment case; Honey Rose reacts to order dmn

Kerala: Boby Chemmanur denied bail, remanded for 14 days in sexual harassment case; Honey Rose reacts to order

BREAKING Lebanon Parliament elects Army Chief General Joseph Aoun as president, ending 2-year vacancy snt

Lebanon Parliament elects Army Chief General Joseph Aoun as president, ending 2-year deadlock

BREAKING: Many labourers feared trapped as chimney collapses at steel plant in Chhattisgarh (WATCH) shk

Many labourers feared trapped as chimney collapses at steel plant in Chhattisgarh; rescue ops on (WATCH)

29 runs in an over! TN's Jagadeeshan smashes six 4s on trot in Vijay Hazare Trophy clash vs Rajasthan (WATCH) hrd

29 runs in an over! TN's Jagadeeshan smashes six 4s on trot in Vijay Hazare Trophy clash vs Rajasthan (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon